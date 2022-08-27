Read full article on original website
fhcsportsreport.com
Girls varsity field hockey team falls to East Grand Rapids but they look to bounce back
Rain has never stopped Forest Hills before, and that happened again with the girl’s varsity field hockey game on Monday, August 29. The girls went into the game ready to play against one of their biggest rivals, East Grand Rapids. Although the girls went into the game craving for...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 2 prep football picks: Which teams get back on track?
KALAMAZOO, MI – An old football adage is that teams improve the most between weeks 1 and 2, and there are several Kalamazoo-area squads trying to make that a reality. This reporter is also relying on that principle, as Week 1 wasn’t quite up to par as far as predictions go.
MLive.com
See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022
Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo concerned about ‘unintended consequences’ of Big Ten adding USC, UCLA
GRAND RAPIDS – The most immediate consequence of the Big Ten’s summer expansion has already been realized: a new $7 billion television deal signed by the conference earlier this month. But it’s some of the other consequences of the conference adding USC and UCLA that have Tom Izzo...
Power outage closes Loy Norrix High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30
KALAMAZOO, MI — Loy Norrix High School is closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, as a result of a power outage caused by Monday afternoon’s storm. All other Kalamazoo Public Schools buildings are open. Tuesday was supposed to be the first full day of school at Loy Norrix. Monday, the...
WMU at a crossroads: It’s tough times for colleges but Western Michigan leaders say they have a plan
KALAMAZOO, MI — It’s been a difficult few years at Western Michigan University. The pandemic exacerbated enrollment declines, with WMU’s headcount dropping below 20,000 for the first time in decades.
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan beekeepers facing new challenges
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Bees are an essential part of food production everywhere on Earth. And there have been recent changes for beekeepers that make it harder to keep these pollinators going. Many bee hives are challenging to take care of because bees can get diseases that affect the...
Western Michigan University student remembered by her friends
21-year-old Western Michigan University student Kaylee Gansberg died on Saturday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
abc57.com
Not everyone is too cool for school - some Michigan schools don't have A/C
Welcome back to school Southwest Michigan! Many students in Berrien, Cass, and St Joseph Counties will be returning to the classroom after the summer break - but some may find it difficult to stay cool for school. While some Michigan schools have installed some form of air conditioning, others have...
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Family, friends remember local musician fatally shot outside Kalamazoo store
KALAMAZOO, MI – Everyone seemed to love David Shayne Postawa and never had anything bad to say about him, his brother said. Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo, a local rapper and musician, was loving and charming, his brother Michael Lambert said. Postawa was troubled and typically hid a lot of pain inside, but he knew how to make people feel good.
Child injured when school bus rolls on side in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – One child was injured when a school bus rolled on its side after a crash. A 40-year-old Dowagiac man was driving the Dowagiac Union Schools bus around 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood Road in Wayne Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
jack1065.com
Amtrak pausing two train routes through Michigan due to staffing and supply issues
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Amtrak is temporarily canceling its Wolverine Service Trains 350 and 355 from Chicago to Pontiac until September 15. Spokesman Marc Magliari says its due to not having enough manpower to operate or do maintenance on the trains along with a routine maintenance backlog and delays in new equipment delivery.
westernherald.com
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage
Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
Mattawan’s The Cake Boutique Owner Competing on New Food Network Show
There seems to be no stopping the owner of The Cake Boutique in Mattawan after she became a Food Network champion placing first in the network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown: Stop Till You Drop" competition. Now it looks like Beth Meyer and her newly assembled team from The Cake Boutique will be making their way back to the Food Network for a more haunting show, as she just revealed they'll be on The Big Bake Halloween:
swmichigandining.com
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)
Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run crash; 1 arrested, police say
A Western Michigan University student from Chicago's west suburbs was killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.
abc57.com
Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
