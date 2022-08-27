Read full article on original website
Game of the Week Announcement: Effingham County visits Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro and Effingham County have crossed the Ogeechee River to play each other 47 times. Friday will mark the 48th. The Blue Devils and Rebels will reunite at Womack Field in Statesboro for the WSAV-CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play and […]
Downtown Savannah’s Cuban Window Returns
The hues of pink are a little deeper. The space to walk for seating is a smidge wider. It’s been cleaned up quite a bit. Beyond that, they will tell you that Savannah’s brand new Cuban Window is exactly the same. Who are they?. Erik Kinzie and Greg...
42-Year-Old Charles Dupree King Jr. Arrested Following A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Savannah Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street. The store was damaged by the crash. A parked truck and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Port of Savannah’s intermodal business to get boost with new cranes
Casper, Phillips & Associates Inc. (CP&A) has completed procurement and design review services related to 10 rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, manufactured by Konecranes, for Georgia Ports Authority’s (GPA) Mason Mega Rail project in Savannah. The Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal was already the southeast’s busiest intermodal gateway, but...
Perkins Pumpkin Patch will return for fall fun September 25
With the help of her family, Nikki Sims Perkins brought a fun and family-friendly pumpkin patch to the Statesboro area in 2021 with the opening of Perkins Pumpkin Patch in Brooklet. The patch will be back again this year, with opening day scheduled for Sunday, September 25. The patch will...
WJCL
Two degrees, less time, less cost! Savannah State University rolls out new program.
Savannah, Georgia — Savannah State University now allows students to earn their master degree faster than normal. The historic black college is working with Grand Valley State University to expedited pathway to earn a Master of Science degree in three areas of study – Communications, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity.
WJCL
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
Georgia jury to decide: Did racist attack provoke bypass shooting?
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments in Bulloch County Superior Court.
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
Become Immersed In The Tropics At The Bamboo Room In Savannah Georgia
The weather will be getting cooler, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a tropical getaway…ish. The Bamboo Room in Savannah,GA is the perfect place to hold onto that summer feeling despite the seasons changing. The Bamboo Room drink specialities are specific to rum. With a...
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
WJCL
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
WJCL
BREAKING: Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County jury convicted Marc Wilson of involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of 17-year old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was facing felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges but was convicted on a lesser charge.
WTGS
Jury is out on verdict in Marc Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — After the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments, the jury decided they'd need more time for a verdict in Marc Wilson's trial. Judge Ronald "Ronnie" Thompson dismissed the jury to begin deliberating on a verdict at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Prior to that, the defense and prosecution of Wilson made their closing arguments on an emotional day at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex.
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
WTGS
Teen arrested in shooting death of Savannah toddler: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police detectives said they arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton...
SPD: missing 15-year-old located
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have located a missing teenager this weekend. According to police, Brenda Munoz, 15, was missing since the evening of August 25. She had last been seen on Middleground Road. Police have confirmed that the teen returned home around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Georgia man on trial says highway shooting was self-defense
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting opened fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened Wednesday. Marc […]
