Fewer Showers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be fewer in number on Tuesday. Still some heavy downpours possible. Rain chances drop through the middle part of the week before climbing a bit this weekend. Temperatures are down a bit as well with highs in the 80s.
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic was hit by a truck near Amarillo earlier this week. Grady Lambert was running from Cannon Beach, Oregon, to Hilton Head, South Carolina, a 4,000-mile journey to...
Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ninth annual Ride for the Fallen is stopping in the Texas Panhandle today to honor fallen heroes. The group is stopping in Dalhart first and then will be in Amarillo at 5:00 p.m., located at 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. These veterans on motorcycles are making...
Amarillo police working on second crash on northbound Canyon Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on a second crash on northbound Canyon Drive. Officials say to avoid northbound Canyon Drive north of 45th street. More information will be given once available.
Randall County officials found missing woman
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials has found the woman who was reported missing. 70-year-old Susan Elaine Giles has been found and is safe.
Gov. Abbott announces $1.4 billion for 10 year transportation plan for Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Amarillo will receive $1.4 billion for a 10-year transportation plan. The press release said this is part of a record $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The projects will help improve safety on the roads for drivers and will...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car show this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday. The event is on September 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center. Admission is $5 per person and children 10 and under get in for free. There is also free...
Amarillo SPCA selling vouchers for spaying and neutering
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo SPCA is selling vouchers to help pet-owners get their animals spayed and neutered. The vouchers will be $40 at their location on South Coulter. Once purchased you can make an appointment with “Lone Star Veterinary Services”. The shelter says lone star is the...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting history lecture this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar the first Saturday of each month on topics related to military history. This Saturday, the lecture will be at 1:30 p.m. st the War Memorial Center, presented by Katie Paul a Historian at Pantex Plant. The...
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working a crash involving a vehicle rollover on Canyon Drive. According to DPS, a SUV was weaving in and out of traffic and clipped a white van causing the SUV to roll. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with...
Cattle Feeders in area donate money to Snack Pak 4 Kids Beef Fund
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area Cattle Feeders and Beef communities have raised money for the Snack Pak Beef Stik. They are receiving a donation of over $100 thousand during the fourth annual beef for kids classic. Around 50 communities will be impacted from the donation given from donor and Snack...
Making New Solutions Foundation signs contract to open a sobriety facility in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Making New Solutions Foundation signed a contract to start up a sobriety facility in the Texas Panhandle. A press release said this is the foundation’s first Sober Living Facility, which is The Mustard Seed. The foundation will take ownership tomorrow. The foundation provides addiction and...
Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A train crash in Hereford is causing traffic delays. The crash involving a train and a car happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road 2943 near Merrick Petfoods. According to DPS, the semi disregarded the train sign to stop and wait. The...
THE WRAP UP: Week 1
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season of Texas high school football has started!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 1:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 4A and 3A scores:
New In Amarillo: Nutrition business focuses on the benefits of infrared therapy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s New In Amarillo the owner of a nutrition business tells us what makes her infrared and holistic process so healing for those who are looking to feel better, physically and mentally. Opal Nutrition has just opened their doors in Wolflin Pointe located...
Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision. The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.
Investigation underway after train crashes into semi-truck that was stuck on tracks near Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a train crashed into a semi-truck that was stuck on the tracks Wednesday afternoon near Canyon. Canyon Police Department said about 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called out to a collision between a train and a semi-truck at Brown Road and U.S. Highway 60.
WTEC partners with AEDC, taking applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT Enterprise Center and the Amarillo Economic Development Corp. are taking applications for the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge. The deadline is Sept. 30 for Amarillo and Canyon businesses to sign up to compete for a share of a half a million dollars of capital. Throughout the competition,...
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that happened on Running Water Road near Canyon yesterday. According to reports, 48-year-old, Travis Cook, of Canyon was found dead on scene. Reports state that Cook was driving southbound on Running Water Road...
