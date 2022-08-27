ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Fewer Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be fewer in number on Tuesday. Still some heavy downpours possible. Rain chances drop through the middle part of the week before climbing a bit this weekend. Temperatures are down a bit as well with highs in the 80s.
KFDA

Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
KFDA

Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ninth annual Ride for the Fallen is stopping in the Texas Panhandle today to honor fallen heroes. The group is stopping in Dalhart first and then will be in Amarillo at 5:00 p.m., located at 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. These veterans on motorcycles are making...
KFDA

Amarillo SPCA selling vouchers for spaying and neutering

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo SPCA is selling vouchers to help pet-owners get their animals spayed and neutered. The vouchers will be $40 at their location on South Coulter. Once purchased you can make an appointment with “Lone Star Veterinary Services”. The shelter says lone star is the...
KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting history lecture this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar the first Saturday of each month on topics related to military history. This Saturday, the lecture will be at 1:30 p.m. st the War Memorial Center, presented by Katie Paul a Historian at Pantex Plant. The...
KFDA

Cattle Feeders in area donate money to Snack Pak 4 Kids Beef Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area Cattle Feeders and Beef communities have raised money for the Snack Pak Beef Stik. They are receiving a donation of over $100 thousand during the fourth annual beef for kids classic. Around 50 communities will be impacted from the donation given from donor and Snack...
KFDA

Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A train crash in Hereford is causing traffic delays. The crash involving a train and a car happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road 2943 near Merrick Petfoods. According to DPS, the semi disregarded the train sign to stop and wait. The...
KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season of Texas high school football has started!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 1:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 4A and 3A scores:
KFDA

Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision. The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.
KFDA

1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that happened on Running Water Road near Canyon yesterday. According to reports, 48-year-old, Travis Cook, of Canyon was found dead on scene. Reports state that Cook was driving southbound on Running Water Road...
CANYON, TX

