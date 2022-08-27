ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Former KSP lieutenant colonel found guilty of plotting to steal KSP guns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury found a retired Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel guilty of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons that belonged to the department. Michael Crawford, 58, conspired to "misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN

