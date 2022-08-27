Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of robbing banks in Henderson, Kentucky, and Murphysboro, Illinois, arrested in Arkansas
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say. The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning. Hall allegedly entered the...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
wdrb.com
Louisville cancer patient becomes 1st in Kentucky to receive new type of brain cancer radiation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Treating an aggressive brain tumor that reoccurs is an enormous challenge, but a neurosurgery team at UofL Health recently used a new approach to treat a patient who is now making a promising recovery. Tom Shober, who lives in Louisville with his wife of 33 years,...
wdrb.com
Former KSP lieutenant colonel found guilty of plotting to steal KSP guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury found a retired Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel guilty of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons that belonged to the department. Michael Crawford, 58, conspired to "misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wdrb.com
Personal income tax rate dropping to 4.5% in Kentucky starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's revenue has hit a mark that will lower personal income taxes. WDRB News reported about the plan to lower the tax rate earlier this year. We now know that starting Jan. 1, 2023, the tax rate will go from 5% to 4.5%. Lawmakers passed House...
wdrb.com
Overdose Awareness Day sparks warnings from health experts, survivors amid rising deaths
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Every Aug. 31, health care providers and community activists observe Overdose Awareness Day, a chance to highlight the issues facing America and recognizing the toll it takes. The state of Kentucky saw a nearly 15% increase in overdose deaths in 2021, according to a new report...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Comments / 1