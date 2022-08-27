ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
bridgemi.com

Term limits backers broke Michigan campaign finance law, complaint claims

LANSING — U.S. Term Limits — a Washington, D.C., nonprofit opposing Michigan’s term limits proposal on the November ballot — should have registered as a ballot question committee and disclosed its financial information, a group advocating for the measure argued in a campaign finance complaint filed Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
bridgemi.com

As school year begins, Michigan teachers tiptoe around issues of race

Two years ago, a northern Michigan teacher assigned readings on anti-racism to her students. This fall, the books will sit in a cabinet, unused. A prominent conservative group is posting a list of “inappropriate library books” on its website, including “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “The 1619 Project: New Origin Story,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan to deepen Native American history in social studies standards

Michigan is updating social studies standards to deepen teachings on Native American tribes. Students will learn about the state’s 12 federally recognized tribes and economies, but also about efforts to erase Indigenous culture. Lessons will be incorporated into social studies lessons in grades 8 through 12. Generations of Native...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan’s residential real estate market cooling after record extremes

Michigan’s real estate market slowed this summer as interest rate increases cut into sales. Prices still increased, something that the industry doesn’t expect to continue. Fewer showings of properties on the market suggest a further cooling that should show up in sales data this fall. After three summers...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy