bridgemi.com
Michigan abortion, early-voting measures off ballot for now. Court fight next.
LANSING — Two proposals to amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights and allow for early voting are almost certainly headed to court, after a state election board on Wednesday failed to place the measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. The Board of State Canvassers is tasked with...
bridgemi.com
Term limits backers broke Michigan campaign finance law, complaint claims
LANSING — U.S. Term Limits — a Washington, D.C., nonprofit opposing Michigan’s term limits proposal on the November ballot — should have registered as a ballot question committee and disclosed its financial information, a group advocating for the measure argued in a campaign finance complaint filed Tuesday.
bridgemi.com
Records: Sheriff aimed to seize local voting machines amid Michigan probe
LANSING — A rural Michigan sheriff sought search warrants to seize local voting equipment last month even as he was under investigation by the state for suspected tabulator tampering in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, who failed to win local prosecutor’s approval...
bridgemi.com
Michigan early-voting ballot measure likely headed to court as board deadlocks
LANSING — A proposal to allow for early voting in Michigan is almost certainly headed to court, after a state board on Wednesday deadlocked on placing the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. The Board of State Canvassers, tasked with certifying ballot measures, split 2-2 to certify Promote the...
bridgemi.com
As school year begins, Michigan teachers tiptoe around issues of race
Two years ago, a northern Michigan teacher assigned readings on anti-racism to her students. This fall, the books will sit in a cabinet, unused. A prominent conservative group is posting a list of “inappropriate library books” on its website, including “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “The 1619 Project: New Origin Story,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones.
bridgemi.com
Michigan to deepen Native American history in social studies standards
Michigan is updating social studies standards to deepen teachings on Native American tribes. Students will learn about the state’s 12 federally recognized tribes and economies, but also about efforts to erase Indigenous culture. Lessons will be incorporated into social studies lessons in grades 8 through 12. Generations of Native...
bridgemi.com
Fast-tracked new COVID boosters could be bound for Michigan by next week
The new vaccine protects against both the original coronavirus as well as the current omicron subvariants. Michigan continues to lag behind the nation in vaccinations, but those who are vaccinated tend to get boosters, too. Hoping to blunt a fall surge of COVID, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on...
bridgemi.com
Michigan’s residential real estate market cooling after record extremes
Michigan’s real estate market slowed this summer as interest rate increases cut into sales. Prices still increased, something that the industry doesn’t expect to continue. Fewer showings of properties on the market suggest a further cooling that should show up in sales data this fall. After three summers...
