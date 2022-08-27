Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA
NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.
Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old who ingested a rare brain eating amoeba while swimming in Port Charlotte two months ago is being flown to Chicago for continued treatment, his family says. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family were visiting a Port Charlotte beach on July 1. Caleb began complaining...
6 Small Beach Towns on Florida's Gulf Coast
There are many different types of visitors to Florida. Some don't mind hitting the most popular, crowded theme parks, towns, and beaches because they're confident that choosing popular destinations means that they will have a good time. Other travelers prefer to visit smaller towns that help them avoid the crowds while enjoying beaches and attractions. In fact, many prefer towns so small that they're able to avoid chain hotels and high rises. This article will focus on smaller beach towns on Florida's Gulf Coast.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
United P&C plans to pull out of Florida’s market, what’s next for homeowners?
Thousands of Tampa Bay area homeowners are scrambling as another property insurance company announces plans to pull out of Florida.
Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79
Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
27 OLD FLORIDA TOWNS ON US-17
US-17 is known as the Coastal Highway because for much of its length it travels a route close to the Atlantic Coast. It begins in Winchester, Virginia, and has its southern end in Punta Gorda, Florida. For most of its distance in Florida, it does not run along the coast.
As Florida's property insurance industry crumbles, regulators may raise cap for policy holders
Since February, five insurers have been deemed insolvent and placed into receivership.
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
SRS Brokers $46.7M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Fort Myers, Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a 75-bed skilled nursing facility located at 13960 Plantation Road in Fort Myers. An entity doing business as Plantation Medical Center SNU LLC sold the property to a private 1031 investment firm based in New York City for $46.7 million.
The Big “Cookie” sign
At last night’s LAMSID meeting the new design for the “Cookie Sign” on Lee Blvd was APPROVED. This is only approving the design concept. Now they are submitting for quotes from companies as to how much this will cost. The reason for the sign needing to be refurbished is that there is currently water seeping in behind the existing facade causing it to separate from the structure behind.
Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida
Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
Settlement: Waste Pro will leave Cape Coral in 2024
The city and the waste management contractor have been in mediation since July 27 over disputes about a contract signed back in 2010.
Naples changing water disinfection process through September
Naples residents may notice their tap water tastes a little different on Thursday, as the city is changing its water disinfection process. Those of you on kidney dialysis will need to contact your supplier or a physician to install proper filtering devices if needed. The same goes for those with fish tanks; officials say to visit a pet store for pre-treatment of the water to avoid any problems with the chlorine.
