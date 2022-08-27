Authorities are investigating two used car lot break-ins in Johnston County. On August 25, an employee at Perfect Ride Inc. at 732 N. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield arrived at work and discovered forced entry had been made into a door at the business. The suspect stole a used vehicle parked at the dealership. The car was later found abandoned by the State Highway Patrol. Smithfield Police are investigating.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO