FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs17
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
cbs17
Wilson Hardees’ drive-thru reopens after 2 die in crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Significant damage was left behind after an SUV drove into a Wilson Hardee’s, killing two brothers on Aug. 14. As of Wednesday, the Hardee’s is serving customers once again but only by drive-thru. A spokesperson for the restaurant said the drive-thru reopened last...
Cumberland County man killed in early morning shooting
A 24-year-old Hope Mills man was shot and killed about 1:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Scipio Court, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.
jocoreport.com
Break-Ins Reported At Two Used Car Lots
Authorities are investigating two used car lot break-ins in Johnston County. On August 25, an employee at Perfect Ride Inc. at 732 N. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield arrived at work and discovered forced entry had been made into a door at the business. The suspect stole a used vehicle parked at the dealership. The car was later found abandoned by the State Highway Patrol. Smithfield Police are investigating.
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder
FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
jocoreport.com
Police: Shoplifting Suspect Gave Mother’s Identity
SMITHFIELD – Tuesday afternoon, Smithfield Police arrest a 47 year-old woman after responding to a shoplifting call at Tommy Hilfiger on Outlet Center Drive. Officers alleged Latricia Denise Pearsall of W. Pine Street, Goldsboro concealed items in her purse at Tommy Hilfiger and left without paying for the goods. Police located Pearsall near the store and reportedly found $157 in clothing items that had been stolen from the business.
WRAL
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
WITN
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
jocoreport.com
Pikeville Home Struck By Gunfire
PIKEVILLE – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting incident in the Willowbrook Subdivision in Pikeville. On Saturday August 27, deputies responded to the area for a report shots being fired from a vehicle. Deputies said they spoke to several witnesses...
WITN
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
Overturned tanker leaking gas, blocking road in Selma
State troopers were on the scene of an overturned tanker in Selma on Saturday.
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
North Carolina mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs […]
WITN
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
Wakefield Middle goes on lockdown after shooting across from nearby YMCA
A person was shot in the leg near the Kerr Family YMCA on Monday afternoon. Wakefield Middle went on code red lockdown as a safety measure.
Person struck and killed on eastbound I-40 near Cary Towne Blvd
All four eastbound lanes of I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard were closed for hours after a pedestrian.was struck and killed
cbs17
Durham County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Durham Monday night. On Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of Junction Road to conduct a death investigation.
‘Career criminal’ arrested in Rocky Mount after chase, crash: deputies
The Nash County Sheriff says he arrested a 'career criminal' in Rocky Mount Saturday night.
