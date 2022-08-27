ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

cbs17

Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wilson Hardees’ drive-thru reopens after 2 die in crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Significant damage was left behind after an SUV drove into a Wilson Hardee’s, killing two brothers on Aug. 14. As of Wednesday, the Hardee’s is serving customers once again but only by drive-thru. A spokesperson for the restaurant said the drive-thru reopened last...
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Break-Ins Reported At Two Used Car Lots

Authorities are investigating two used car lot break-ins in Johnston County. On August 25, an employee at Perfect Ride Inc. at 732 N. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield arrived at work and discovered forced entry had been made into a door at the business. The suspect stole a used vehicle parked at the dealership. The car was later found abandoned by the State Highway Patrol. Smithfield Police are investigating.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Selma, NC
Selma, NC
Selma, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Police: Shoplifting Suspect Gave Mother’s Identity

SMITHFIELD – Tuesday afternoon, Smithfield Police arrest a 47 year-old woman after responding to a shoplifting call at Tommy Hilfiger on Outlet Center Drive. Officers alleged Latricia Denise Pearsall of W. Pine Street, Goldsboro concealed items in her purse at Tommy Hilfiger and left without paying for the goods. Police located Pearsall near the store and reportedly found $157 in clothing items that had been stolen from the business.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Pikeville Home Struck By Gunfire

PIKEVILLE – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting incident in the Willowbrook Subdivision in Pikeville. On Saturday August 27, deputies responded to the area for a report shots being fired from a vehicle. Deputies said they spoke to several witnesses...
PIKEVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Rocky Mount man found dead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes.  Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WILSON, NC

