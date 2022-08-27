ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

yvcc.edu

Krustangel resigns as baseball coach

Yakima Valley College has announced that Head Baseball Coach Kyle Krustangel has resigned his position to focus on an expanded role with the Yakima Valley Pippins of the Northwest League. “First, I would like to say thanks to the YVC administration, athletic department, and community of Yakima for supporting our...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday

Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

truck fire closes I-82 near Ellensburg

A vehicle fire has closed I-82 near Ellensburg. The Washington State Department of Transportation has no timetable for when the roadway will reopen. A detour is in place.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Yakima Valley

Most Yakima Valley schools are back in session, but that doesn’t mean the high temperatures and dangerous summer heat are done for 2022. The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected

MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
MOXEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash

WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee

Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Chaplain from Ellensburg celebrates Mass on Iwo Jima

The photo of U.S. Marines and a Navy medic raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II is one of the most iconic images in American culture. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s image on the summit of Mount Suribachi has been reproduced and reimagined countless times, been featured on a U.S. postage stamp, was the official image of a war bond drive and reproduced in sculpture at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA

