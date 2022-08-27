ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year

SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors

BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
BRISTOL, CT
Fast Casual

Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
COLCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
LEDYARD, CT
Live 95.9

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch

(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘Everybody loves ice cream’; Capital Ice Cream plans expansion, second location in Hartford

HARTFORD — As most students and teachers kicked off a new school year earlier this week, one Hartford teacher was absent. It was because of ice cream. For the last four years, Chantell Boissiere-Kelly has balanced her job as a teacher at Annie Fisher Montessori while running Capital Ice Cream on Capitol Avenue. But this year, as the business plans an expansion, she’s finally taking a break from teaching to run the ice cream shop full time.
HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

Car-Free Diaries: Week 39

Instead of screaming into the void of Twitter, I bring you a weekly highlight reel of what it’s like going places in Greater Hartford when one is gloriously car-free. These posts are on a slight time delay because nobody needs to know exactly where I am when I am there.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
