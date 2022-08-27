ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayne Zorko's ex-wife who aired their messy breakup with a photo of him in underwear launches an X-rated product just as the AFL star falls into hot water again over a brutal sledge on a footy rival

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Dayne Zorko's ex-wife has launched a raunchy line of towels just as her AFL star former flame is enveloped by a sledging scandal.

Kalinda Salla infamously hijacked the Brisbane captain's Instagram in 2019 to expose him sleeping on a couch in his underwear claiming he cheated on her.

'Hi my name's Dayne and I cheated on Kalinda with one of her sister's friends,' she wrote in the infamous post, after allegedly finding evidence on his phone.

Three years after the resulting scandal rocked the footy world, Zorko is again in hot water for a brutal sledge of Melbourne young gun Harrison Petty.

Zorko supposedly told the 22-year-old Demon 'I hope your mother dies' during a bitter clash last Friday night, prompting universal condemnation.

And in a twist, Petty's mother told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday she didn't have cancer, as has been widely speculated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVK4r_0hYBEzva00
Kalinda Salla, the ex-wife of Dayne Zorko, has released a new X-rated range of products in the wake of her former partner's sledge scandal

So it comes as good timing for his jilted ex Salla that her boutique towel business Cheeky Winx has just launched an X-rated new product.

The new, much smaller, towels about the size of a napkin are intended to be used for cleaning up after sexual activity.

The former AFL WAG claimed on her social media pages that the sanitising product was already in high demand.

She showed dozens of packages sitting on the floor ready to be sent out to buyers who made orders online.

Cheeky Winks also offers beach, gym, and golf towels.

Salla, no stranger to controversy, aired a different kind of dirty laundry during her messy breakup with Zorko that proved much harder to clean up.

'Thank goodness I know your passcode so I could see why you didn't actually care about leaving me,' Ms Salla wrote in the underwear post's caption.

'Have fun... You ruined mine and [our son's] life.'

Zorko has since moved on with Talia de Marco, whom he arrived with to the 2021 Brownlow Medal ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9cc2_0hYBEzva00
Zorko is again in hot water for a brutal sledge of Melbourne young gun Harrison Petty 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOcgZ_0hYBEzva00
Zorko has since moved on with Talia de Marco, whom he arrived with to the 2021 Brownlow Medal ceremony

Salla explained a few months after the scandal that the couple were fighting a lot and they'd 'fallen out of love long before the breakup'.

'It all sort of happened at once. One of my friends sadly passed away, which was very devastating,' she said on her Mummy Republic podcast.

'At the exact same time, I also split with my long-term partner and also my baby daddy, so there was quite a lot of things going on at once and it was quite stressful.'

The towel trader said she deleted the story soon after posting it, but the damage was done and several people screenshotted and shared it.

'It went viral and the next day it was in the newspaper and the day after that it was in the newspaper again and I ended up in the paper for a few weeks,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaDY2_0hYBEzva00
The new, much smaller, towels about the size of a napkin are intended to be used for cleaning up after sexual activity 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oqr06_0hYBEzva00
She showed dozens of packages sitting on the floor ready to be sent out to buyers who made orders online 

Zorko was widely condemned for his taunting of Melbourne rival Petty during the 115-57 thrashing the Demons metered out on Friday night.

As the teams separated for their respective huddles after three-quarter time, Petty was in tears and had to be comforted by head coach Simon Goodwin and and defensive coach Troy Chaplin.

The sledge sparked a heated discussion between Melbourne football manager Alan Richardson and his Brisbane counterpart Danny Daly, before Zorko was confronted by several Demons at full-time.

Melbourne said it accepted an apology from the Lions and was happy to let the matter rest after Petty and Zorko had a heart-to-heart following the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjjNP_0hYBEzva00
Salla, no stranger to controversy, aired a different kind of dirty laundry during her messy breakup with Zorko that proved much harder to clean up 

The Lions midfielder will face no further sanctions over the matter after the AFL accepted his apology, before then claiming to SEN radio that sledge was provoked.

'Obviously I apologised to Harrison on the final siren and obviously that apology still stands,' Zorko said on Wednesday.

'I guess my remorse still stands. Certainly if I could take it back there is no doubt I would.

'For me, I want to get across that it was an intense game and from the first bounce there was too-ing and fro-ing from both sides of the fence, players across the field probably stepped up to the line all game.

'I acknowledge that I certainly crossed that. I guess for me it's just really important that Lions fans and fans in general understand that it wasn't just an unprovoked sledge and it wasn't said in isolation.

'As I said, there was too-ing and fro-ing for the majority of the game and, remorsefully, I accept that I overstepped the mark and thought it was really important that I came out and said something and that people understood that.'

