Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Why UTA, GREENbike will be free to ride Thursday and Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — All Utah Transit Authority and GREENbike services are going fare-less Thursday and Friday, as a part of Utah's "Free Fare for Clean Air" days. The program, introduced by the Utah Legislature in 2019, funds days of fare-less public transit in an effort to improve air quality along the Wasatch Front. Through Sept. 1-2, UTA won't collect fares on its bus, light rail, FrontRunner or other services.
ksl.com
Heber City has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
HEBER CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber City worked from home in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top 10 cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber City ranks number...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee Samuels, a former manager and representative for the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Samuels, who has since moved to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Salt Lake City envisions 'bright and colorful' replacement for Raging Waters
SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the demolished Raging Waters may be as "bright and colorful" as the old water park's slides were. In this case, Salt Lake City planners envision radiant-looking playgrounds, plaza spaces and pavilion feature art that not only matches the space's history but also captures the lively culture of the Glendale community.
kjzz.com
NAACP president calls for resignation of Salt Lake City school board member
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has called for the resignation of Salt Lake City School Board Member Katherine Kennedy. Williams sent a letter to the board president last week demanding that Kennedy quit her post, saying her concern is honesty. In July, Kennedy announced on...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
kjzz.com
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
kjzz.com
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
kslnewsradio.com
Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market
SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi native, Bill Evans, returns to Utah for a celebration of over 80 years in the making
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Lehi native Bill Evans returns to Utah for a celebration of his artistic legacy. Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance September 29-October 1 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to honor their renowned alumni dancer and choreographer. RDT will present four works by Evans–plus a performance by Evans himself– on the opening concert of their 57th season of connection. The dance collection is called Quadruple Bill (plus).
KSLTV
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage flooded their master suite
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. “It’s so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago,” said Chase...
Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays
Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash in Heber City Tuesday
HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
Comments / 2