Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Why UTA, GREENbike will be free to ride Thursday and Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — All Utah Transit Authority and GREENbike services are going fare-less Thursday and Friday, as a part of Utah's "Free Fare for Clean Air" days. The program, introduced by the Utah Legislature in 2019, funds days of fare-less public transit in an effort to improve air quality along the Wasatch Front. Through Sept. 1-2, UTA won't collect fares on its bus, light rail, FrontRunner or other services.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Salt Lake City envisions 'bright and colorful' replacement for Raging Waters

SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the demolished Raging Waters may be as "bright and colorful" as the old water park's slides were. In this case, Salt Lake City planners envision radiant-looking playgrounds, plaza spaces and pavilion feature art that not only matches the space's history but also captures the lively culture of the Glendale community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah

My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
OGDEN, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families

(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Lehi native, Bill Evans, returns to Utah for a celebration of over 80 years in the making

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Lehi native Bill Evans returns to Utah for a celebration of his artistic legacy. Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance September 29-October 1 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to honor their renowned alumni dancer and choreographer. RDT will present four works by Evans–plus a performance by Evans himself– on the opening concert of their 57th season of connection. The dance collection is called Quadruple Bill (plus).
LEHI, UT
KPCW

Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays

Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash in Heber City Tuesday

HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT

