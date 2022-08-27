ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 6

Betty Lemus
4d ago

really sad..you don't kick a dog when they are already down...this man done lost his home an now his life.

Reply(1)
4
vvng.com

Homeless woman found inside home arrested for burglary in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeless woman was arrested for burglary after breaking into a residence in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 12:26 p.m., Sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a homeowner who discovered an unknown female inside of their residence in the 12500 block of Ironstone Place.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

‘One of the most evil people that I have ever dealt with’: former San Bernardino deputy gets 14 years in massive fraud scheme

A former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Tuesday for using his law enforcement experience to defraud investors out of millions. Christopher Lloyd Burnell, 51, was also ordered to pay $7. 6 million in restitution by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who called Burnell “one […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking

Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
LONG BEACH, CA
recordgazette.net

Transient arrested of battery of Banning police officer

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Banning police officers arrested a transient for the battery of a peace officer, during which one officer was injured. According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Banning police officers were dispatched the report of a subject bothering a female and her child in the parking lot of Jack in the Box at 770 W. Ramsey St. Officers arrived in the area and were advised that the male fled on foot.
BANNING, CA
L.A. Weekly

Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]

FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
VICTORVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

