Betty Lemus
4d ago
really sad..you don't kick a dog when they are already down...this man done lost his home an now his life.
Homeless woman found inside home arrested for burglary in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeless woman was arrested for burglary after breaking into a residence in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 12:26 p.m., Sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a homeowner who discovered an unknown female inside of their residence in the 12500 block of Ironstone Place.
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
Highland man is sentenced to 14 years in prison after cheating investors out of $7.5 million
A Highland man who used his work history as a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy to gain investors’ trust and later invest millions of dollars with him, only to use their money to fund his extravagant lifestyle, was sentenced on Aug. 31 to 14 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
LA County Sheriff Villanueva faces lawsuit over alleged whistleblower retaliation against sergeant
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is facing yet another whistleblower lawsuit accusing him and the department of corruption and retaliation. A sergeant claims in the lawsuit she was targeted by the sheriff.
A Santa Ana pastor was arrested in Brea for allegedly trying to hook up with a minor
Elmer Pineda-Molina, a volunteer pastor from Santa Ana, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Brea for attempting to arrange to have sex with someone who was posing as a teenage girl. Pineda-Molina was arrested at the 800 block of East Birch Street and the Brea Police booked him on suspicion...
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Fontana P.D. seizes 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of methamphetamine during investigations
Fontana Police Department officers made major seizures of Fentanyl and methamphetamine during the past week. The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the sales of Fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Aug. 31. One subject was arrested and 40,000 Fentanyl pills were seized. In addition, over...
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
A man is hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after being shot in Pomona.
Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking
Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
Man tracks cell phone inside stolen truck to locate suspect in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man used the tracking signal on a phone inside of his stolen truck to help police locate the suspect in Apple Valley. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4:56 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Central Road in the town of Apple Valley for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Transient arrested of battery of Banning police officer
On Saturday, Aug. 27, Banning police officers arrested a transient for the battery of a peace officer, during which one officer was injured. According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Banning police officers were dispatched the report of a subject bothering a female and her child in the parking lot of Jack in the Box at 770 W. Ramsey St. Officers arrived in the area and were advised that the male fled on foot.
Driver reportedly 'lost consciousness' before deadly Windsor Hills crash
The driver accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection may have experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” leading to a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people.
Robbery of 84-year-old woman in Glendale by 'family of thieves' caught on camera
GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale police are investigating after the robbery of an elderly woman in broad daylight was caught on camera. The incident happened on Aug. 26. Video shared with FOX 11 from the victim's son shows his 84-year-old mother sitting with a friend in front of a home when a gray SUV pulls up in front of the driveway.
Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]
FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
