On Saturday, Aug. 27, Banning police officers arrested a transient for the battery of a peace officer, during which one officer was injured. According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Banning police officers were dispatched the report of a subject bothering a female and her child in the parking lot of Jack in the Box at 770 W. Ramsey St. Officers arrived in the area and were advised that the male fled on foot.

BANNING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO