Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
kslnewsradio.com
Heber has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber, Utah worked from home in the years prior to the pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top ten cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber ranks number seven,...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi native, Bill Evans, returns to Utah for a celebration of over 80 years in the making
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Lehi native Bill Evans returns to Utah for a celebration of his artistic legacy. Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance September 29-October 1 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to honor their renowned alumni dancer and choreographer. RDT will present four works by Evans–plus a performance by Evans himself– on the opening concert of their 57th season of connection. The dance collection is called Quadruple Bill (plus).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
NAACP president calls for resignation of Salt Lake City school board member
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has called for the resignation of Salt Lake City School Board Member Katherine Kennedy. Williams sent a letter to the board president last week demanding that Kennedy quit her post, saying her concern is honesty. In July, Kennedy announced on...
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee Samuels, a former manager and representative for the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Samuels, who has since moved to...
UDOT backs gondola option for Little Cottonwood Canyon
The Utah Department of Transportation is backing a gondola option to solve Little Cottonwood Canyon's transportation and congestion problems, FOX 13 News has confirmed.
RELATED PEOPLE
kjzz.com
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars
photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
ksl.com
President Nelson makes surprise appearance at church's Ephraim temple groundbreaking
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — President Russell M. Nelson made a surprise visit to Ephraim Saturday to break ground for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first Latter-day Saints entered the Sanpete Valley in 1849, and the church president said his family helped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market
SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
domino
A Drying Rack That’s Always Out of the Way Upped This Utah Home’s Laundry Game
When graphic designer Amanda Jane Jones and her husband, Cree Lane Jones, moved from Chicago to Utah, their now 9-year-old daughter, Jane, had one request: Don’t make her sleep near the washing machines. “Poor thing. She always had the laundry in her room, so there was noise going all the time,” recalls Amanda. Fortunately for Jane and the rest of the couple’s children (Miles, 6, and Wes, 3), their new 2,800-square-foot house in Provo is big enough for the family to finally have a dedicated laundry-slash-mudroom connected to the garage.
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at SLC: Top 3 spots
If you’re flying from Salt Lake City Airport and want to park your car somewhere secure while you’re away, there are several affordable parking lots nearby. Situated about 4 miles west of downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City International Airport sees well over 300 airline departures to more than 90 cities in North America and Europe each day. Parking rates at SLC start at around $10 per day for long term and $21 for short term. However, by picking an off site parking option, you can find some great deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve chosen three of the best lots for short or long term parking near SLC Airport. We advise booking these via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.
Gephardt Daily
LDS Church president returns to valley his family helped settle to celebrate planned Ephraim Utah Temple
EPHRAIM, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson returned to the Sanpete Valley his ancestors helped settle for a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for a new temple in Ephraim. The Ephraim Utah Temple is being built on a 9.16-acre site at the intersection of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Utah politicians are saying about the racist incident at a BYU volleyball game
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson had racial slurs yelled at her during volleyball game at BYU. Utah politicians call in the incident shocking and disgusting. BYU apologized and banned the fan.
kslsports.com
Has Noted Utah Hater Paul Finebaum Changed His Tune On The Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is getting a lot of praise heading into the 2022 college football season. There are many publications that are calling for the Utes to be a playoff team and chatter about quarterback Cam Rising being in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Utes return...
kpcw.org
Lucky Ones Opens in Kamas
Lucky Ones Coffee has been serving beverages from their location at the Park City Library. They’ve expanded by adding a mobile food truck and are now opening a location in Kamas. Katie Holyfield joins us this morning to share the news.
MSNBC
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
Comments / 0