Glendale, AZ

FINAL SCORE: Titans beat Cardinals 26-23 in preseason finale

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The preseason is complete for the Arizona Cardinals. They finish 1-2 as they lose to the Tennessee Titans 26-23 Saturday night.

They took an early lead, fell behind and took the lead in the second half, but the Titans scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left and the Cardinals’ young players were unable to put together an end-of-game drive to win the game.

A number of players stood out in the loss.

How did the game go down? Read on for the recap.

Starting defense

The Cardinals dress only 43 players and start the game on defense.

Here is the lineup:

  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter
  • DL Christian Ringo
  • DL Antwaun Woods
  • OLB Cameron Thomas
  • OLB Myjai Sanders
  • ILB Zaven Collins
  • ILB Tanner Vallejo
  • CB Josh Jackson
  • CB Marco Wilson
  • S Deionte Thompson
  • S James Wiggins

CB Jace Whittaker is the slot corner.

Cam Thomas first sack!

The Cardinals’ first third-round selection gets his first sack of the preseason. He gets Titans quarterback Malik Willis on second down, forcing a third-and-long and that leads to a punt on the Titans’ first possession.

Offensive starting lineup

The Cardinals start with this lineup:

  • QB Trace McSorley
  • RB Eno Benjamin
  • WR Andy Isabella
  • WR Greg Dorth
  • WR Victor Bolden
  • TE Trey McBride
  • LT Josh Jones
  • LG Cody Ford
  • C Sean Harlow
  • RG Rashaad Coward
  • RT Josh Miles

Cardinals 7, Titans 0

The Cardinals strike first and go 89 yards in 11 plays, maintaining possession for nearly seven and a half minutes.

Eno Benjamin makes a very nice catch and Andy Isabella has three receptions. Darrel Williams punches it in for the touchdown from one yard out.

Treylon Burks hurt

The Titans’ first-round pick, receiver Treylon Burks, has suffered an injury. He leaves the game and is questionable to return.

OL Rashaad Coward hurt

Coward injures his chest and will not return to the game. The Cardinals are down a lineman the rest of the way.

Cardinals 7, Titans 6

The Titans get on the board with a rushing touchdown. It is set up by a 50-yard scramble by quarterback Malik Willis. They go for two and Willis is sacked by safety Tae Daley and linebacker Ben Niemann.

Titans 13, Cardinals 7

Burks returns from his wrist injury and scores a touchdown on a 14-yard pass play from Malik Willis. After a false start on the two-point attempt, they convert on the extra point.

Titans 13, Cardinals 10

After the Titans’ touchdown, the Cardinals run a two-minute drill to perfection. Greg Dortch makes a great catch and adds a second that gets them in field goal range and the half ends with a 42-yard field goal.

The Cardinals receive the second-half kickoff.

Titans 16, Cardinals 10

The Cardinals turn the ball over on downs in Tennessee territory and then the Titans extend the lead with a 51-yard field goal. Malik Willis completes a 26-yard pass on the drive.

Cardinals 17, Titans 16

Jarrett Guarantano enters the game at quarterback and lets Andy Isabella make a play. Isabella’s 74-yard catch-and-run play got the Cardinals inside the five and then Guarantano finds Greg Dortch for a touchdown pass to give the Cardinals the lead.

Isabella now has eight receptions for 115 yards.

INT!

After the Cardinals’ touchdown to take the lead, the defense makes a big play. Willis’ pass is tipped by linebacker Ben Niemann and safety James Wiggins makes a one-handed interception to take the ball away.

Cardinals 20, Titans 16

The Cardinals aren’t able to do much with the ball offensively after Wiggins’ interception. They are penalized for a false start and don’t pick up a first down, but Matt Prater drills a 53-yard field goal to extend the Cardinals’ lead to four points.

Cardinals muff punt

Former USFL receiver/returner Victor Bolden muffs a punt to give the ball back to the Titans.

The defense has two straight sacks to force the punt but Bolden’s miscue gives the Titans the ball again.

