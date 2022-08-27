ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

I flew 7,000 miles for a Tinder date in Hawaii…I was nervous but had no idea what was about to happen

By Katie Pearson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X71XI_0hYAzefr00

CLODAGH O’Sullivan, 22, a bar tender, lives in Dingle, Ireland, with partner Brady Elliot, 25, a musician, and their son Jamie Elliot, 13 months.

Today she opens up about her story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCs7N_0hYAzefr00
Bar tender Clodah O’Sullivan, 22, today opens up about the time she flew 7,000 miles for a Tinder date in Hawaii
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6AZj_0hYAzefr00
She says 'I matched with a guy called Brady, but his photos were so blurry, I was about to delete him when he sent me a funny meme'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EK8qM_0hYAzefr00
After swapping Instagram accounts and a week later, the pair arranged their first video call

“Sitting on my sofa aimlessly swiping through Tinder, I matched with a guy called Brady, but his photos were so blurry, it was difficult to make out what he actually looked like.

"I was about to delete him when he sent me a funny meme from The Office, which is my favourite TV show. It made me giggle – so I sent one back.

"It was July 2019 and, aged 19, I’d been single for five months. I had downloaded Tinder, but rarely used it. Where I lived in the tiny Irish town of Dingle, there was a very small pool of people to pick from on the app.

"After sending a few memes, Brady, then 22, sent a link to his Instagram account and asked if he could add me. Looking at some decent photos of him for the first time, I took a deep breath: he was actually a hot American guy with a great smile and sexy tattoos.

"But my dreams of a first date were quickly shattered when Brady told me he was only on holiday in Ireland and actually lived 7,000 miles away in Hawaii. ‘I’m sitting in the airport about to fly home,’ his next message read.

"He added me on Instagram, but I didn’t expect anything to come of it. However, when he sent me some flirty messages a few days later, I replied, deciding there was no harm in chatting. Then our messages became more and more regular, and we talked about absolutely everything.

"Brady told me about working as an American marine corps medic and I told him I was working at my local pub. After about a week, we arranged our first video call and I felt a mix of nerves and excitement as he appeared on my screen.

"Brady said he was also a musician and offered to play me a song he’d written on his guitar – it definitely helped break the ice. A few weeks later, I met his family over a video call and I knew I needed to tell my own loved ones about Brady. I was falling in love.

'So far apart'

"At the time, I lived with my sister Katie and my dad Jerry, so I told them first and they were really supportive. Then Brady invited me to visit him in Hawaii, so we could meet face to face.

"I felt really nervous as the furthest I’d travelled alone was a trip to London, but my dad told me to go for it, so I started saving up the £800 for a return ticket.

"When I boarded my flight that November, I was so excited, but also worried my connection with Brady wouldn’t be the same in person. But any concerns vanished the moment I laid eyes on him at the airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fufL8_0hYAzefr00
She reveals 'A few weeks later, I met his family over a video call and I knew I needed to tell my own loved ones about Brady. I was falling in love'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ahban_0hYAzefr00
She says 'Brady invited me to visit him in Hawaii, so we could meet face to face'

"He gave me a flower lei, the traditional Hawaiian greeting, and we both felt a spark straight away. Just two days into the trip, we became officially boyfriend and girlfriend, and a week later we said: ‘I love you’.

"We had an amazing fortnight together and as soon as I got home, we made plans to visit each other again. It was hard being so far apart, but I never had any doubts about our feelings for each other.

"He flew to Ireland just a couple of weeks later, at the beginning of December, and met my family. Thankfully, they all liked him immediately.

Just six weeks into our trip that November, I found out I was pregnant. It was the perfect surprise.

"We continued to fly 7,000 miles across the world to see each other when possible during 2020 and planned to spend three months travelling around America later in the year.

"But, just six weeks into our trip that November, I found out I was pregnant. It was the perfect surprise, and our friends and family were overjoyed at the news.

"From then on, Brady hasn’t left my side. We flew back to Ireland together and moved into our own flat. We decided to live in Ireland for the time being as it is more affordable, and Brady settled in well, becoming a full-time musician while I began working at the pub again.

"My pregnancy went without a hitch and on July 23, 2021, we welcomed our beautiful son Jamie Elliot. For now, we’re enjoying living in Ireland, but in the future we would love to move to Hawaii, and we’re planning to get married.

"Never in a million years did I think I would fall in love and start a family with a man who lived on the other side of the world. I’m just so glad I followed my heart.”

BTW

Since Tinder launched in September 2012, it has made 60 billion matches.

A US study found that a surprising 58% of long-distance relationships are successful long-term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrCr9_0hYAzefr00
Clodagh and Brady became officially boyfriend and girlfriend just two days within their trip and six weeks later they were expecting their first child
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w88DH_0hYAzefr00
She adds 'Never in a million years did I think I would fall in love and start a family with a man who lived on the other side of the world'

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3

Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinder#Ireland#The Office#Irish#American
Bella Smith

When a furious guy confronted his fiancée about her cheating, he was surprised to learn the truth

*This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as described to me by a friend who witnessed them directly; permission was granted to use them.*. When one of my closest friends, a guy named Kevin who I've known for long time, got engaged, I did my best to be excited for him and happy for him. I've known Kevin since we were both young. Kevin was the kind of guy who never wanted to find himself in a situation where he was alone. Never pausing for a moment to catch his breath, he would have a string of failed relationships with different girlfriends despite not learning his lesson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
707K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy