Five things to watch for in 2022 Charlotte football season

The 2022 Charlotte football season is upon us, and there is much to watch for as the year progresses. With this being a make-or-break year for several players, fans should expect big things from the 49ers. Here is a look at five things to watch for in the 2022 football season:
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

What lies ahead: A Q&A with Charlotte football head coach Will Healy

The Charlotte football team is coming off a disappointing 2021 season. The team started 4-2 with a massive win over Duke before finishing 5-7. However, the team looks to bounce back this season under fourth-year Head Coach Will Healy. Healy sat down with the Niner Times to share his expectations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

The catching crew: The connection between two of Charlotte's top receivers

Grant Dubose and Elijah Spencer's performance during the 2021 football season earned them some postseason accolades. They are not the same year, the same height or even from the same state. However, they do have a few things in common that make them valuable to Charlotte's football team. That is their skill level and their competitive edge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Charlotte men's soccer defeats Gardner Webb in dominating fashion

The Charlotte men's soccer team won their home opener against Gardner Webb on Monday, Aug. 29, on Transamerica field. The 49ers won in dominating fashion, 4-0. The 49ers are now 5-0 all-time against the Runnin' Bulldogs and 2-0 on the season. How it happened:. The first half was slow for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Housing update Aug. 23

One hundred forty-one students have been placed in their expanded university housing. The student's temporary living arrangements are as follows: 91 students at The Edge apartments, 26 students at the Sonesta Select hotel and 24 at the Holiday Inn hotel, according to Buffie Stephens, director of issues management and media relations.
