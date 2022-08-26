Matt Shakman Departing ‘Star Trek’ Following ‘Fantastic Four’ Directing Gig Talks

Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
AOL Corp
NBC Eyes Exit From 10 pm Hour: The 9 Shows Most in Jeopardy
One show that is most definitely not sweating the news that NBC may be abandoning the 10 pm hour next fall is New Amsterdam. The Ryan Eggold-fronted medical drama — which has occupied the Tuesday-at-10 pm slot since its 2018 launch — will conclude following its upcoming (shortened) fifth season.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle’s Chart-Topping ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Guest List Reportedly Revealed
Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was number one on Spotify in its first 24 hours last week, overtaking usual U.S. frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience. The premiere episode featured Serena Williams, and it was announced that Markle will be joined on tomorrow’s show by Mariah Carey. More from Deadline.
AOL Corp
‘The Goldbergs’ is killing off Jeff Garlin’s character
Jeff Garlin’s character on “The Goldbergs” will be killed off following the actor’s departure from the series, the show’s co-showrunners, Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Tuesday. The 60-year-old actor and comedian left the ABC family sitcom in December...
AOL Corp
Bauhaus cancels rest of North American tour after frontman Peter Murphy goes to rehab
Bauhaus has cut its 2022 tour short, announcing Wednesday in a statement that it has canceled its North American tour dates "for the remainder of the year" as frontman Peter Murphy, 65, prioritizes his health. "Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a...
