Minnesota State

Outdoor Life

Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days

Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
AITKIN, MN
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
OSCEOLA, WI
Jason's World

A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep

Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

