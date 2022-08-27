EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. Two male juveniles were arrested by police during the fight that happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are both juveniles but do not attend EPCHS. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.

