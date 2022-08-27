ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

New East Peoria Yoga Studio opens for the ‘Clumsy’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in East Peoria is the only of its kind on this side of the river and it’s serving a bigger purpose. It’s becoming a sanctuary for people to step away from the hustle and bustle of life. Morning Reporter...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

PCs for People gives 150 computers to Bloomington families

BLOOMINGTON (25NEWSNOW) - The Grossinger Motor Arena was filled with people gearing up for a new source of connection. PCs for People is a nonprofit that aims to help low-income people get access to computers. They teamed up with the Regional Office of Education #17 to give out desktop computers and Chromebooks.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfit#Fitness#For Hope#Gyms
25newsnow.com

Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Sinkhole closes intersection of Park Ave., Summer St. in Pekin

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A sinkhole near Jefferson Primary School in Pekin is going to reroute traffic for the next few days. City Engineer Josie Esker says the city is doing everything it can to address as quickly as possible the “rather large sinkhole” that formed in close proximity to the school - at Park Avenue and Summer Street.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Strike vote is ‘last resort’ amid PPS contract negotiations

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a vote to authorize a strike, but they’re doing everything they can to avoid one. Peoria Public Schools teachers are without a contract still, weeks into the school year. The biggest point of contention is salaries. A...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Courts tackling drug addiction with less emphasis on punishment

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Historically, drug addiction has been treated two ways: probation and prison time. After a while though, 10th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Sean Donahue said it was clear those strategies weren’t working. Recidivism rates were high and those with drug charges were “warehoused” in jails or put in probation programs that failed and were incarcerated anyway.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Sinkhole closes portion of southbound Wisconsin Ave.

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A sinkhole has shut down a portion of the southbound lane of Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria for at least a week. The City of Peoria’s Public Works Department says the sinkhole has affected the southbound lane of Wisconsin between McClure and Archer avenues. Drivers...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Electoral board hears arguments on district petitions in Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board heard arguments Monday whether or not a referendum proposing council districts should be placed on the November ballot. While separating the town into six districts is at the core of the issue, what’s being debated at City Hall...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police arrest 5 more PPS students for stadium-clearing brawl

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five more teenagers, all students of Peoria Public Schools, were arrested Wednesday, bringing to eight the number of juveniles facing mob action charges after last Friday night’s stadium-clearing fight at a high school football game at Peoria Stadium. Police said in a news release...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

No one hit after directed shooting in Pekin Monday

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County Jail Superintendent Ronda Guyton retires after 28 years

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ronda Guyton’s journey at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office started 28 years ago. “I was actually very nervous and then there was an incident that kind of scared me because it was something that I wasn’t used to,” said Ronda Guyton, Jail Superintendent at the Peoria County Jail.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. Two male juveniles were arrested by police during the fight that happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are both juveniles but do not attend EPCHS. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man severely burned in Friday afternoon fire

EDELSTEIN (25 News Now) - A man was severely burned in a Friday afternoon house fire in Edelstein. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of West Main Street in Edelstein just before 5:30 PM. The man’s wife said he was working on the...
EDELSTEIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy