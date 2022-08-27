ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

5280.com

The Best College Football Bars in Denver

The influx of transplants to Denver over the years has also meant a flood of out-of-state NCAA football fandoms in the Mile High City—with new watch parties, local game day traditions, and, of course, college football bars to match. Local alumni chapters and dedicated fans of dozens of DI universities have staked their claims on various watering holes around town. So, to help you find your alma mater’s mile-high basecamp for fall weekends (and to help you avoid the bars where you maybe wouldn’t want to be seen in your team’s colors), we’ve mapped out tried-and-true spots around Denver to cheer on your team.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?

That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
DENVER, CO
K99

Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?

If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Longtime Denver radio host signing off Jammin 101.5

DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM). Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017. "I am grateful for the opportunity given...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Salem Media Announces the Return of Recently Retired Morning Host Peter Boyles

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that former 710 KNUS Weekday Morning Host Peter Boyles will transition in to a new weekly program on Saturdays from 9 am - 12 pm starting September 10th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005860/en/ Peter Boyles (Photo: Business Wire)
94.3 The X

What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado could see first chairlift-accessible mountain bike park

Colorado's Front Range is getting closer to seeing its first ever chairlift-accessible mountain bike park -- while developers have a few hurdles, they hope to have limited operations up and running by this time next year. "We were looking around the state and we felt that a dedicated bike park that offered chairlift access mountain biking was kind of a gap," said Phil Bouchard, cofounder of the Shadow Mountain Bike Park Project. Bouchard, along with his business partner and best friend Jason Evans, has been working on the concept for just over two years. Not only would it be the...
CONIFER, CO
coloradopols.com

At Least They Spelled His Name Right

It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
PUEBLO, CO

