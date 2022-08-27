Read full article on original website
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warningsHeather WillardColorado State
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Denver proclamation decries criminalization of drugs, incarcerationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Bowls by KO joins the Avanti Food & Beverage Denver lineupMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
The Best College Football Bars in Denver
The influx of transplants to Denver over the years has also meant a flood of out-of-state NCAA football fandoms in the Mile High City—with new watch parties, local game day traditions, and, of course, college football bars to match. Local alumni chapters and dedicated fans of dozens of DI universities have staked their claims on various watering holes around town. So, to help you find your alma mater’s mile-high basecamp for fall weekends (and to help you avoid the bars where you maybe wouldn’t want to be seen in your team’s colors), we’ve mapped out tried-and-true spots around Denver to cheer on your team.
DPS student deemed ineligible to play football after year of housing instability
A mom is fighting to have her son play football his senior year after he was deemed ineligible following a year of hard times and housing instability.
denverite.com
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
Is monsoon season over in Colorado?
Monsoon season is officially coming to an end in Colorado. The good news is it brought a lot of precipitation to many parts of the state.
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
tornadopix.com
The pendulum of the Denver housing market is swinging fast towards buyers
The metro Denver housing market has rapidly transformed from a solid seller market to a neutral market and could end up firmly in the buyer camp by the middle of next year, if not sooner, according to a new index from real estate fintech firm Noc. Denver is now market...
Longtime Denver radio host signing off Jammin 101.5
DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM). Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017. "I am grateful for the opportunity given...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour
DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
Salem Media Announces the Return of Recently Retired Morning Host Peter Boyles
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that former 710 KNUS Weekday Morning Host Peter Boyles will transition in to a new weekly program on Saturdays from 9 am - 12 pm starting September 10th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005860/en/ Peter Boyles (Photo: Business Wire)
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Colorado
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Police clock driver going 69 mph in school zone
Denver students are into their second week back and police are taking extra measures outside of classrooms to teach drivers about speed safety in school zones with the start of the new school year.
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
Colorado could see first chairlift-accessible mountain bike park
Colorado's Front Range is getting closer to seeing its first ever chairlift-accessible mountain bike park -- while developers have a few hurdles, they hope to have limited operations up and running by this time next year. "We were looking around the state and we felt that a dedicated bike park that offered chairlift access mountain biking was kind of a gap," said Phil Bouchard, cofounder of the Shadow Mountain Bike Park Project. Bouchard, along with his business partner and best friend Jason Evans, has been working on the concept for just over two years. Not only would it be the...
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
coloradopols.com
At Least They Spelled His Name Right
It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
