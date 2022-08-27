Read full article on original website
New East Peoria Yoga Studio opens for the ‘Clumsy’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in East Peoria is the only of its kind on this side of the river and it’s serving a bigger purpose. It’s becoming a sanctuary for people to step away from the hustle and bustle of life. Morning Reporter...
Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
Sinkhole closes intersection of Park Ave., Summer St. in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A sinkhole near Jefferson Primary School in Pekin is going to reroute traffic for the next few days. City Engineer Josie Esker says the city is doing everything it can to address as quickly as possible the “rather large sinkhole” that formed in close proximity to the school - at Park Avenue and Summer Street.
Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
Sinkhole closes portion of southbound Wisconsin Ave.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A sinkhole has shut down a portion of the southbound lane of Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria for at least a week. The City of Peoria’s Public Works Department says the sinkhole has affected the southbound lane of Wisconsin between McClure and Archer avenues. Drivers...
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
PCs for People gives 150 computers to Bloomington families
BLOOMINGTON (25NEWSNOW) - The Grossinger Motor Arena was filled with people gearing up for a new source of connection. PCs for People is a nonprofit that aims to help low-income people get access to computers. They teamed up with the Regional Office of Education #17 to give out desktop computers and Chromebooks.
Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
South Pekin residents escape house fire Monday
SOUTH PEKIN (25 News Now) - The occupants of a home in the 200 block of Saint Marks Drive in South Pekin were able to escape a fire around 11 a.m. Monday. When South Pekin firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a window on the back side of the home, according to a release.
Gas prices down slightly around Peoria, the state
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gas prices are down a little over four cents according to GasBuddy. In Peoria, the gas price is averaging $3.88 per gallon today. This is down 61 cents from this time last month but is still higher than last year. Across the state, the average...
Man severely burned in Friday afternoon fire
EDELSTEIN (25 News Now) - A man was severely burned in a Friday afternoon house fire in Edelstein. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of West Main Street in Edelstein just before 5:30 PM. The man’s wife said he was working on the...
East Peoria Police confirm two juveniles, not high school students, arrested in connection with fight outside EPCHS football game
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police say two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a fight outside the high school’s home opener at Eastside Center Friday night. Police and high school district superintendent Marjorie Greuter say both are not students at East Peoria Community High...
Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
Electoral board hears arguments on district petitions in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board heard arguments Monday whether or not a referendum proposing council districts should be placed on the November ballot. While separating the town into six districts is at the core of the issue, what’s being debated at City Hall...
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
25 Sports Wednesday- Pekin debuts in state football rankings, plus soccer and volleyball
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Pekin Dragons react to new state ranking in Class 7A. Normal West and Bloomington Central Catholic earn Intercity Soccer wins. Limestone and Princeville win volleyball matches.
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. Two male juveniles were arrested by police during the fight that happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are both juveniles but do not attend EPCHS. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of...
2 men arrested after Peoria Police recover stolen vehicle, loaded handgun
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police said they arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also stolen. In a news release, police said they saw Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter the vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from the 700 block of North Shipman Street.
