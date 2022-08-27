PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO