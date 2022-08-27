Eagles sit 33 players vs. Dolphins in preseason finale

The Eagles entered Saturday night pleased with what the staff had seen from their starters during two practices in Miami, and the idea was that certain players would rest.

Tonight at Hard Rock Stadium, Philadelphia decided to seat 33 players for various reasons.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and the entire offense line headlined the starters on offense who were held out, while the starting defensive line, linebackers, and cornerbacks were held out of action.