SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University head men's soccer coach Seamus Purcell has announced his decision to step down to pursue other opportunities. Purcell has served as the head men's soccer coach at Bryant for 27 years, guiding the program into Division I. During his tenure, Purcell led the team to five conference tournament appearances over the past six seasons, reaching the conference finals in 2013 and 2018.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO