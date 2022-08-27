'Bigger than money': Montana State QB Tommy Mellott helps promote new 988 crisis line through NIL deal

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: A new season is upon us
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola prepare Montana and Montana State football fans for this Saturday's season openers. Flores and Gogola provide information on Northwestern State (the Grizzlies' opponent) and McNeese State (the Bobcats' opponent) and discuss the latest developments at UM and MSU, such as MSU's depth chart. They also touch on the former Cats and Griz in the NFL (NOTE: this episode was recorded before Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline).
406mtsports.com
Montana State cross country teams make regional and national polls ahead of season opener
BOZEMAN — Kicking off the 2022 cross country season with the MSU Bobcat Twilight 5K this Friday, both Montana State cross country programs made U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association regional and national polls. NCAA cross country coaches slotted the Bobcat men fifth in the Mountain...
406mtsports.com
Montana State releases depth chart for season-opening Gold Rush game
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first depth chart of the 2022 season was released on Monday, six days before MSU's annual Gold Rush game. The Bobcats have 12 first-string offensive and defense players who started multiple games last season, including quarterback Tommy Mellott. The sophomore from Butte became the starter during last year's Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener, so Saturday's season opener against McNeese State at Bobcat Stadium will be his first regular season start. He was mainly a special teams player at this point last year and even played some wide receiver.
406mtsports.com
Four Downs: Montana State prepares for new-look McNeese State in season opener
BOZEMAN — Montana State opens its 2022 football season Saturday with a home matchup against McNeese State in the Bobcats' annual Gold Rush game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Here are four notes on the Bobcats ahead of the season opener. 'Clear cut' captains. Right after receiving the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want To Head To All The Montana State Bobcat Football Games?
If you are ready for Montana State Football but weren't quick enough to snag tickets, here is the perfect opportunity for you to attend ALL the home games. MSU Football is something that brings this community together on so many different levels. Montana State University is looking for people JUST...
406mtsports.com
GNAC salutes Montana State Billings' Christine Funk in volleyball
Montana State Billings' sophomore Christine Funk was selected Monday as the volleyball defensive player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. She averaged 4.79 digs per set in the Yellowjackets' four wins. Funk opened with a 25-dig performance in Friday's five-set win over MSU Moorhead. Funk had double-digit...
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State residence hall to display donated artwork painted by building's namesake
BOZEMAN — A watercolor by a former Montana State University art professor will soon hang in the MSU residence hall named after her, thanks to a donation from a Bozeman native. The untitled painting by Olga Ross Hannon, who served as head of applied art at MSU from 1941...
406mtsports.com
Billings West's Bella Johnson, Butte's Jack Prigge are medalists at Belgrade Invitational
BELGRADE — Bella Johnson earned a nine-stroke victory, helping the Billings West girls to a team title Tuesday at the two-day Belgrade Invitational. Paced by Tye Boone’s tie for fourth place, Billings Skyview’s boys finished in first by one stroke over Bozeman and two strokes better than Helena Capital. Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a two-round total of 142 to win boys medalist honors.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
Lawsuit challenges planned subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake
Landowners and an environmental organization opposed to a proposed subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake are now going to court, challenging the decision to let it move forward.
Strange Helicopter Seen in Bozeman: What Was It Doing?
Many people in the Bozeman area reported seeing a strange helicopter flying over Bozeman on Monday morning. The helicopter looked like an unmarked news helicopter and appeared to be filming something near downtown Bozeman. A Reddit user asked the question;. Helicopter. One has been flying over downtown Bozeman all morning....
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
Gunfire reported during fight at Bozeman Beach
Bozeman Police Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon on August 28, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach.
NBCMontana
Police seek information about shooting at Bozeman Beach
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are seeking information on an altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach. On Sunday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon after several people reported gunshots. Numerous officers arrived and located a person who was assaulted...
montanarightnow.com
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
NBCMontana
New numbers show housing market changes in Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — New numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors show the latest changes in the housing market in Gallatin County. The July report shows increased inventory, higher prices and homes staying on the market longer than in July 2021. Inventory for single-family homes jumped 69%, and for...
Comments / 0