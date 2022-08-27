DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Central Ohio man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a string of armed robberies last year. According to Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for Southern Ohio, 22-year-old David Joseph Carter II of Powell, Ohio, robbed the Salem Avenue Dollar General on Feb. 3, 8, 13, 28 and March 7, 2021. After the March robbery, Dayton Police searched a residence, where they arrested Carter and found clothing and shows he reportedly had worn during the robbery.

