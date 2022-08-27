Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support on Sept. 1
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Officer Seara Burton, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, will be taken off life support on Thursday, September 1, according to the Richmond Police Department. After a K9 officer alerted to potential drugs during a traffic stop on August 10, a...
dayton247now.com
Central Ohio man sentenced to prison for robbing one Dayton store 5 times
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Central Ohio man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a string of armed robberies last year. According to Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for Southern Ohio, 22-year-old David Joseph Carter II of Powell, Ohio, robbed the Salem Avenue Dollar General on Feb. 3, 8, 13, 28 and March 7, 2021. After the March robbery, Dayton Police searched a residence, where they arrested Carter and found clothing and shows he reportedly had worn during the robbery.
dayton247now.com
Dayton area's sole abortion clinic planning to close
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pro-Life activists were protesting in front the only abortion clinic in the Dayton area on Wednesday. Soon enough, they will no longer need to. “I’m feeling very good about it because I know many babies’ lives will be saved,” said Vivian Skovgard, a Pro-life activist.
dayton247now.com
Dayton man sentenced in two homicides committed hours apart
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man convicted of a shooting three people, and killing two just hours apart in December 2019 was sentenced Wednesday. 31-year-old Christopher Leon Smith was sentenced to life in prison, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Police said Smith fired rounds from a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Fairborn man accused of attempting to kidnap kindergartener, indicted on 3 charges
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of attempting to kidnap a kindergartener in Xenia was indicted on Wednesday, August 31. Reid Duran, 35, was indicted on three counts by a grand jury in Greene County on Wednesday, according to online court documents. The documents show that he was charged with one count attempted kidnapping, one count felonious assault, and one count of escape.
dayton247now.com
Beavercreek's Be Hope Church "Celebrates Recovery" on Overdose Awareness Day
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many organizations throughout the Miami Valley are using the day to spread awareness about substance usage. The second annual Heartbeat, Healing and Hope, Celebrate Recovery meeting was held at Beavercreek's Be Hope Church. There were 15 local inpatient and recovery organizations present to raise community awareness of overdoses.
dayton247now.com
Greater Dayton RTA hosting interactive hiring event on Sept. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 27 at the University of Dayton Arena, the Greater Dayton RTA will host an interactive hiring event. The opportunity to drive the agency's large buses and/or small non-CDL buses will be given to prospective bus drivers so they can experience what it's really like to operate a bus.
dayton247now.com
Award given to motorcyclist who survived crash wearing helmet
CLAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An award recognizing motorcycle riders who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet was presented to one rider on Wednesday. Motorcycle Ohio, a division of Ohio Traffic Safety Office is giving Julietta Lifka of Brookville a “Saved by the Helmet” award. This year alone, Lifka is the 19th recipient of this award, with 25 awards presented in 2021, according to Michele Piko, state program coordinator, Motorcycle Ohio.
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton247now.com
15 beagles rescued in Virginia are now at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 15 adult beagles that were evacuated from a mass-breeding operation plagued by animal welfare issues, have arrived to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is collaborating with the Humane Society of the United States, which is organizing the relocation of...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
dayton247now.com
Basil's on Market closes downtown Dayton leaving void in city center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)- Basil’s on Market Patterson Blvd location closed its doors tonight after almost 10 years of business. It not only costs jobs but leaves a void in the city's center. “It sinks, and I know it happens because you know, COVID, everything taken a hit, but it...
dayton247now.com
Free college finance programs offered by Dayton Metro Library
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Metro Library will be hosting free college prep and finance programs at numerous branches in September. The programs will help teen patrons prepare for life after high school, and they can work with educational professionals to set up a plan. Upcoming programs at the following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Car wash chain expanding in Dayton region
MONROE, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Amid an influx of demand for automobiles in the region, residents will be pleased to find a new option for keeping their new, used and long-loved cars clean. A new million-dollar car wash is currently in development for the Dayton region. A Four Seasons...
dayton247now.com
Village of Covington breaks ground on Schoolhouse Park project
COVINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The village of Covington held Wednesday a groundbreaking ceremony for its Schoolhouse Park. The park will be located at the corner of Grant and Maple Streets, and will be the first new park within the Village of Covington in more than 100 years. Covington sits about six miles southwest of Piqua and 10 miles northwest of Troy.
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
dayton247now.com
Mosquito control being applied Wednesday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Public Health is advising residents its mosquito control team will be applying adulticide from 8 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Health officials said application will take place, weather permitting, shortly before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes while evening temperatures are above 60 degrees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Central State student injured by vehicle while riding bike
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A student at Central State University is listed in critical condition after his bike was hit by a vehicle on Sunday. University police was notified of the accident at about 4:26 p.m. on U.S. 42 near the university's campus, according to a statement by President Dr. Jack Thomas.
dayton247now.com
CPD officer fired after using racial slur on duty
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer was fired on Monday after an investigation showed that she used a racial slur while on duty. Officer Rose Valentino was caught through the audio on her body cam using the slur back in April while she was in uniform. The FOP now...
dayton247now.com
Local community college's manufacturing boot camp sets participants up for success
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local community college will host two free manufacturing boot camps this September to introduce individuals to in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The boot camps come amid continued demand for manufacturing workers across the Miami Valley. Sinclair Community College will host both week-long boot...
dayton247now.com
Crossley Road to close
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - A Lebanon road will soon be closed for 6 weeks. Crossley Road, located between Red Lion-Five Points Road and Lytle-Five Points Road, will be closed beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, for 6 weeks, weather permitting. The closure is for the replacement of bridge #127-0.51, which is...
Comments / 1