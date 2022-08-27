Read full article on original website
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for September 2, 3, and 4
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
Plants with Fun, Fragrant Foliage
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares about plants with fun, fragrant foliage. Learn which herbs are most fragrant and which smell good together. Also, learn which plants have fragrant leaves and get a list of aromatic herbs for cooking!. Surprises abound in...
How to Grow Radio Red Sage
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Radio Red Sage. The longest blooming sage in crimson-red that signals spring with continual flowers that broadcast right through Autumn. Hummingbirds and gardeners alike fall for this knee-high bloomer that deserves a prominent location in the garden’s hotter spots. Keep lightly clipped for a low informal hedge or a single specimen in borders or courtyard containers. Javelina and deer-proof.
Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Prescott Provides PFAS Results from Chino Valley Water Wells Testing
Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two City potable water supply wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ test the additional City potable water supply wells located in Chino Valley.
HOPE FEST AZ Returns to Downtown Prescott
Northern Arizona’s premier community gathering HOPE FEST AZ 2022 – the 10th annual will take place on Saturday, September 10th, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza from 10:00 am-9:00 pm. The mission of Hopefest is to Serve Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, their Families, and the Vulnerable of...
Five Live Bands to be Showcased at Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Grammy nominated singer, songwriter Candace Devine stepped up to help out the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit by lining up the main stage bands for the September outdoor event. Candace’s production company is Further West Productions, a production company that pays it forward. Their mission is to create content and events that showcase local artists, as well as creatives around the globe. Her band is Ponderosa Grove. Meanwhile Jett from Founding Fathers Collective and King Copper Jazz band stepped in to line up the campground bands. Teamwork!
Prescott Valley Influent, Effluent Flows Test Positive for PFAS
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.
Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque! Performs at Findlay Toyota Center
Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque! coming to Prescott Valley on December 2nd, 2022, is a holiday-themed cirque show that combines the excitement of a modern cirque with the magic of the Holidays. The show features award-winning acrobats, incredible daredevils, comedy, and specialty acts as seen on America’s Got Talent. The show also features mesmerizing holiday-themed holograms of imagery that come to life and seems to appear from thin air!
New Rabbi Welcomed to Temple B’rith Shalom
Temple B’rith Shalom in Prescott, AZ recently welcomed a new spiritual leader to the fold, Rabbi Susan Schanerman. New to the Prescott area, Rabbi Susan is eager to take on her new role and has plans to continue making Temple B’rith Shalom a welcoming, spiritual community. Prior to...
Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Hwy
The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic on Prescott East Highway, as development continues to grow to the north. Immediate steps the Town and County are taking to curb speed in addition to the speed humps include:
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Congress Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, September 1st from 5:30 pm-7:00 pm at the Grace Bible Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
August 29th Mondays with the Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
Labor Day Closures for Cottonwood
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. The Cottonwood Public...
August 29th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Last week, we held a special workshop to interview the finalists for the open vacancy on Council. After hearing from the three finalists, Connie Cantelme, Tom Reilly, and Steven Schmidt, the Council voted 5-1 to appoint Connie Cantalme to the seat. Connie will be sworn in on September 13, 2022, at 9:45 in Council Chambers.
Appointment Made to Congress Elementary School District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is pleased to announce the appointment of Cathy Campbell to the Congress Elementary District Governing Board. This vacancy was due to the resignation of Board Member Sheri Milner, who resigned for personal reasons. We greatly appreciate the service Ms. Milner provided to the school and the community.
