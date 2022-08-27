ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

94.3 The Point

Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore

If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
94.3 The Point

7 QUESTIONS FOR RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN COACH JEREMY SCHULTE

It’s not unusual for football coaches to swap assignments in the off-season. Maybe the running backs coach switches with the wide receivers coach. What is somewhat unusual is for the head coach and defensive coordinator to switch and when you consider that they are father and son well that can’t happen too often.
94.3 The Point

A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures

Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
94.3 The Point

Some NJ home sellers still trying to hit the jackpot

After the pandemic started two-and-a half years ago, the New Jersey real estate market took off like a rocket. Now that interest rates for home mortgages are rising things have cooled off a bit, but Robert White, the president of New Jersey Realtors, said the residential market is still going strong.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

