Minnesota State

106.9 KROC

Who Had the Largest Crowd Ever at the Minnesota State Fair?

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is in the middle of its 2022 run right now, so can you guess which artist drew the biggest crowds of all time when they played at the Fair?. According to its official website, the Minnesota State Fair started offering entertainment in the grandstand waaaay back in 1962. Dennis Day, Jane Russell, and Jimmy Dean were the headliners on the main stage back then.
106.9 KROC

What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?

For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
106.9 KROC

Popular Group Set to Play Its Last Show Ever This Week in Minnesota

They've been making music for over 10 years now, but this hugely popular group is ist to possibly play its last show...ever... in Minnesota this week. The Great Minnesota Get-Together has hosted a TON of incredible artists during its Grandstand Series over the years. But something is set to happen this week that might just be a first at the State Fair: the last concert of the popular country group, Florida Georgia Line.
CBS Minnesota

Indigenous foods take center stage at Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Most of the foods eaten at the Minnesota State Fair are not native to Minnesota. But on Saturday, fair-goers could learn all about ingredients that are local at the fair's Indigenous Food Lab cooking demonstrations. "We're really excited to be able to come here again and to celebrate Indigenous foods, Indigenous identity here at the Minnesota State Fair," said Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to the crowd at Dan Patch Park, where Indigenous food was the topic of the day. "We just feel really lucky because historically there hasn't been a lot of diversity here at...
106.9 KROC

If You Like Garage Sales, You’ll Love this Epic Minnesota Treasure Hunt

Alright, there are a few things about me that I think are common knowledge: I love animals, I'm obsessed with the Minnesota State Fair, Halloween and Christmas are my favorite times of the year, and I live for garage saling and thrift shopping. The garage saling and thrift shopping piece of me is just dying to go to this event in September that's basically a huge thrift shop, a huge treasure hunt.
106.9 KROC

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
mnprairieroots.com

The Minnesota experience: Going Up North to the cabin

FOR MANY MINNESOTANS, summer means going Up North. That escape to lake and cabin country has been, for me, elusive, not part of my personal history, until recently. Now, thanks to the generosity of a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, who own lake shore property in the central Minnesota lakes region, going Up North is part of my summertime, and sometimes autumn, experience.
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
106.9 KROC

The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
News Break
willmarradio.com

More than 40,000 Minnesota vets eligible for a new bonus from State of MN

(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 40-thousand Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between 600 and two-thousand dollars, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16-thousand veterans have already applied for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at m-n-veteran-dot-org.
106.9 KROC

