Toms River, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore

If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
WILDLIFE
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ lags behind most nearby states in innovation

A new report that examines New Jersey’s innovation economy and compares it to other states in the region finds the Garden State is near the bottom of the pack. But the state is taking some positive steps which could improve its future standing. The New Jersey Business and Industry...
ECONOMY
105.7 The Hawk

7 QUESTIONS FOR RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN COACH JEREMY SCHULTE

It’s not unusual for football coaches to swap assignments in the off-season. Maybe the running backs coach switches with the wide receivers coach. What is somewhat unusual is for the head coach and defensive coordinator to switch and when you consider that they are father and son well that can’t happen too often.
RUMSON, NJ
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

