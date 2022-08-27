Read full article on original website
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ACQUIRE GOALTENDER FROM SAN JOSE SHARKS
The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired G Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick in 2024:. Not long ago, Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon assured us that he would be heading into the season with the trio of Laurent Brossoit (currently on IR), Logan Thompson and Michael Hutchinson, which precisely zero people believed to be the truth.
TRADE ALERT: MINNESOTA WILD TRADE D DMITRY KULIKOV FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS
The Minnesota Wild have announced that they have traded Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Frank Seravalli had the scoop first:. Kulikov played one season for the Wild, posting a +23 rating with 24 points. The Russian blue liner carries a cap hit of $2.25 million, which is apparently too rich for Wild GM Bill Guerin, who is going to be bootstrapped to Ryan Suter and Zach Parise's combined $12+ million over the next three years.
IGOR LARIONOV SIGNS HIS SON TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT IN FIRST SEASON AS KHL HEAD COACH
Igor Larionov, aka 'The Professor,' has signed his son, Igor Larionov II, to a KHL contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, per championat.com. The elder Larionov won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings ('97, '98, '02) during his NHL career, which spanned 14 seasons with five NHL teams (VAN, SJS, DET, FLA, NJD). He has since held an executive role with CSKA St. Petersburg, and he has held the head coaching position for the Russian U20 program since 2020 before accepting a job for Torpedo of the KHL.
BRENDAN LEMIEUX SPEAKS OUT ON BITING INCIDENT WITH BRADY TKACHUK
Earlier in the 2021-22 season, there was a kerfuffle involving Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk and Los Angeles Kings F Brendan Lemieux in which Brady Tkachuk alleged that the latter bit his hand. He even displayed the bite marks left on his hand for good measure. Most of the hockey world jumped to Tkachuk's side, as biting is pretty much non-grata, but we never really heard Lemieux's (son of Claude) side of things.
ONE OF SAN JOSE'S TOP PROSPECTS JUST SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR DEAL TO PLAY IN SWEDISH ELITE LEAGUE
Jonathan Dahlen, formerly a 2nd round pick of the Ottawa Senators, is a highly touted NHL prospect who looked just about ready to make an impact. Or so we thought... After posting 22 points and a -25 rating in 65 games for the Sharks in '21-22, Dahlen was not submitted a qualifying offer and subsequently walked to free agency. However, it was not an NHL team who would secure the talented young Swede. Rather, the club for whom he has played the most in his career locked Dahlen up to a five-year contract to play in the Swedish Elite League:
CONNOR MCDAVID'S LOWEST GOALS PER 60 OVER HIS CAREER IS AGAINST...THE BUFFALO SABRES?
Your eyes are not broken, the Buffalo Sabres have been the best team in the NHL at neutralizing the league's best player, Connor McDavid. Despite yielding horrendous results for the past decade, the Sabres have proven to have success at stopping Connor McDavid from activating the red light behind the goal, which is a success story in and of itself. If you aren't going to achieve anything of formal value, you have to take the victories as they come.
KRAKEN RE-SIGN FORMER HABS PROSPECT CALE FLEURY
The Seattle Kraken have signed their last remaining restricted free agent. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with defenceman Cale Fleury. "Cale took another step in his development last year, specifically with his offensive game while playing for Charlotte," said...
EX-FLAMES FIRST ROUNDER MORGAN KLIMCHUK RETIRES FROM HOCKEY AT 27
After not playing for the last two seasons, it appears that the career of former Calgary Flames first rounder Morgan Klimchuk is over. On the weekend, the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League announced that Klimchuk has been hired as one of their new assistant coaches for the 2022-23 campaign.
BUFFALO SIGNS F TAGE THOMPSON TO MONSTER CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Buffalo Sabres announced today that F Tage Thompson has signed a brand new seven-year, $50 million contract extension (~7.14M AAV). Kevin Weekes was the first one to break the signing, so kudos to him. Thompson had an absolutely stellar season in 2021-22, totaling 38 goals, 30 assists for 68...
SUZUKI THINKS MONTREAL WILL PROVE DOUBTERS WRONG DURING THE 2022-23 SEASON
Last year was the worst season in the 112-year history of the Montreal Canadiens. They ended the campaign with a 22-49-11 record, which had them dead-last in the NHL standings. The Canadiens set a team record for least wins (22), most regulation losses (49) and least points (55) in a single season.
ERIC STAAL LOOKING FORWARD TO CHANCE AT NHL RETURN WITH FLORIDA
After not playing in the NHL since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will look to make a return with the Florida Panthers. Earlier this summer, the Panthers signed Staal to a professional tryout contract, meaning he'll attend training camp and play in pre-season games with the hope of earning an NHL deal.
LEE STEMPNIAK NAMED COYOTES DIRECTOR OF PLAYER DEVELOPMENT
The Arizona Coyotes announced on Monday morning that former NHLer Lee Stempniak will be the organization's new director of player development. «We are very pleased to name Lee as our new director of player development,» said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. «Lee was a hard-working player who had a very good career. He understands what it takes to get to the NHL and we are confident that he will do an excellent job developing our players.»
PENGUINS SIGN HEAD COACH MIKE SULLIVAN TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with Head Coach Mike Sullivan. The extension will kick in ahead of the 2023-24 season and run through the 2026-27 campaign. "Mike is one of the top coaches in the National Hockey League and...
FORMER NHLER PETER HOLLAND ENDS CAREER OF FREDRIK STYRMAN
Peter Holland, a former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, has ended a hockey career in Sweden. In November of 2021, Holland was playing in the SHL when he grabbed opponent Fredrik Styrman during a scrum around the net. Styrman still had his stick in his hands when Holland hit him square in the face with a hard uppercut. Here's video of the incident.
BUFFALO SABRES SET TO BRING BACK FAMOUS LOGO/UNIFORMS AS AN ALTERNATE JERSEY THIS SEASON
The Buffalo Sabres announced on Wednesday that they are bringing back their black and red 'goathead' uniforms for the 2022-23 season as their new alternate jerseys. "This season, the team will wear the third jersey, modeled after the primary uniforms the team wore from 1996 until 2006, for 12 home games during the 2022-23 campaign. The new uniform will be fully revealed in early November." The Sabres said via their official team website.
NIC AUBE-KUBEL GETS THE STANLEY CUP TATTOOED ON HIS LEG, DENT INCLUDED
After dropping the Stanley Cup during the team photo, Nic Aube-Kubel enshrined the dent he left on sport's greatest trophy forever on his thigh:. He wasn't the only one to Gronk-spike the Cup, as D Kurtis MacDermid took a tumble with it as well. If you look at the base of it, you'll see the dent Aube-Kubel left after dropping the Cup. The Devil is in the details, after all.
LONDON KNIGHTS ACQUIRE NIAGARA'S 4TH OVERALL PICK WHO REFUSED TO REPORT TO CAMP
Anyone who follows Canadian junior hockey knows that the London Knights are the New York Yankees of the CHL. They flex their giant purse and prestige to swallow up all the high-end talent they possibly can. The Knights were suspected only a few years back of paying players under the...
