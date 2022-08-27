Read full article on original website
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
vinepair.com
This Historic California Winery Once Rivaled Disneyland as a Tourist Attraction
Many of us know Sonoma as a destination for picturesque views and stunning wines. More than just a wine region, though, it has constantly attracted visitors, and at one point was even on par with Disneyland as one of the most popular tourist destinations in California. However, little known to most, much of Sonoma’s success is owed to the tiny town of Asti and the man who founded it: Andrea Sbarboro.
Bay Area university loses top ranking on Forbes' best colleges list
This year, Forbes' methodology for ranking schools focused on the return on investment.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County: Excessive heat alert issued
The Sonoma County Department of Health Services has issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The heat alert applies to all of Sonoma County,...
marinlocalnews.com
A tumultuous August for the homeless in Marin
It’s been a tumultuous month for the homeless in Marin, with Novato, Sausalito, San Rafael and the county taking divergent paths to alleviate the problem. Novato quietly negotiated a deal with the California Homeless Union to keep a camp for the down and out in a downtown park operating for at least two years. The move sparked protests from some residents.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley, Stanford tie for No. 2 in Forbes' annual list of America's Top Colleges
BERKELEY, Calif. - Forbes released its annual ranking of America’s top colleges on Tuesday, and once again, the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University continued to be named among the best in the nation, tying for second place this year. UC Berkeley fell from its top slot last...
sunset.com
Modern Modular: How a Creative Couple Turned Corrugated Metal into Magic
A country house can be a time machine. At least that’s how Todd Hosfelt sees it: “When you come here, time slows down. One day can feel like a weekend. A weekend can feel like a week. When you go back to the city, you feel like you’ve been away forever.”
napavalleylifemagazine.com
Napa Valley’s EXCITING NEW DINING SCENE
To think the pandemic crippled the restaurant business just one short year ago is hard to imagine as Napa Valley’s culinary scene comes alive with vibrant new dining experiences. Whether an alfresco bistro in one of the area’s new hotels or a reimagined local favorite haunt, area foodies are...
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Meteorologists warn of excessive heat in North Bay this Labor Day weekend
California will face a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures spreading to the North Bay by Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat watch has been issued by the weather service, covering the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast,...
Thousands without power in North Bay amid PG&E outage
More than 6,000 customers in Sonoma County were temporarily without power on Wednesday afternoon.
ksro.com
La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident
The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
Excessive Heat Warning prompts East Bay city to close outdoor public spaces
(KRON) — The City of Walnut Creek will be closing its Open Spaces through Labor Day weekend due to the Excessive Heat Warning going into effect, the city announced Wednesday in a tweet. The city’s open spaces, including Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges and Acalanes Ridge, will be closed through Sept. 6, when the warning is […]
Atlas Obscura
Vivid Images Capture A Stunning Shift in San Francisco’s Salty South Bay
This story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and sustainability powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and appears here with permission. Perhaps unsurprisingly, taking photographs from a doorless helicopter was proving more difficult than San Francisco Bay Area photographer joSon had anticipated. Bundled in ski apparel...
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
bontraveler.com
The Best Hotels in Healdsburg
If you’re looking for where to stay in Healdsburg, California, look no further than this list of the best hotels. There are several hotels, inns, and resorts to choose from when you plan your trip to Sonoma Valley wine country. Healdsburg is a personal favorite for a weekend escape, especially from San Francisco.
Stanford tops Cal in latest college rankings
Stanford University is superior to the University of California Berkeley as a valuable stepping stone for students, according to the latest annual rankings by Niche.
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
