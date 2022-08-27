Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours stars delight fans with off-screen reunion after show axe
Neighbours stars Takaya Honda, Matt Wilson and Ben Hall have had a delightful reunion. The trio, who played married couple David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan, and Ned Willis, on the soap respectively, appeared in a selfie together on Instagram this week – which comes a month after the long-running show came to an end.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to go missing after Billy discovery
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Freddie Slater will go missing shortly after his arrival in EastEnders. New cast member Bobby Brazier takes over as Freddie for an emotional storyline that kicks off next week when the 18-year-old secretly...
digitalspy.com
Resident Evil star reacts following Netflix cancellation
Resident Evil star Lance Reddick has responded to Netflix cancelling the series. The streaming giant shared the news over the weekend that it would not be picking up a second season of the video game adaptation after it received poor reviews from critics and fans. Lance Reddick, who plays the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Bones star Emily Deschanel reacts to hilarious Lucifer Easter egg
Former Bones star Emily Deschanel has only just found out about that hilarious Easter egg in Lucifer that imagines a futuristic reboot of Fox's Bones. During an interview promoting her new Netflix series Devil in Ohio, TV Line explained the Bones joke that originated from the final season of Lucifer. The quip happens when an angel from the future travels back in time and tells Lucifer that "the spin-off from my time kicks your Bones' ass".
digitalspy.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home's heartbreaking new credit scene solves major mystery
Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung back into cinemas with brand-new footage, and it's now been revealed that it includes a new post-credit scene. During the original theatrical release, the post-credit scene was the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It makes sense that the teaser was taken off for the release of the extended edition, but we didn't know beforehand there'd be a replacement scene.
digitalspy.com
What do you think of the character Jada
I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
digitalspy.com
Nikki Bella marries Artem Chigvintsev and announces new reality show documenting wedding
Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev who have married. Former WWE Superstar Nikki announced the happy news on Monday (August 29) in an Instagram post, sharing a series of photos from her big day. The post, which Nikki captioned, "We said I DO," showed Nikki and...
WWE・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK star responds to best friend's marriage criticism
Married at First Sight UK's Thomas has hit back at his new husband's best friend after her criticism threatened to ruin the couple's big day. Thomas and Adrian were matched together by the show's dating experts Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, united on their special day. But Adrian's best friend Katie was seemingly not so happy with the partnership, as she said: "Thomas is quite flamboyant and I thought Adrian would be partnered with someone calmer, more sophisticated."
digitalspy.com
Talking Pictures TV's resurrection of long past actors
Since starting to watch TPTV with its old films/TV shows I have begun to appreciate a band of actors from a different era that remained largely forgotten and many have passed away or just left the business early. These actors never became famous just worked show after show, but there they are on screen giving it their all to entertain us even in the 21st Century .
digitalspy.com
Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara joins Chris Evans' Netflix movie
Schitt's Creek fans rejoice, as our wayfaring thespian who once performed as Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare at Sea is returning to our screens. Okay, it's Catherine O'Hara rather than Moira Rose joining Knives Out's Chris Evans and Jungle Cruise's Emily Blunt for a new Netflix movie. As reported by Variety,...
digitalspy.com
Big Brother's Davina McCall addresses whether she will return for reboot
Davina McCall has confirmed that she won't be returning for the upcoming Big Brother reboot. The TV icon was well-known for presenting the series back in its Channel 4 days – giving us the iconic phrase "fancy another one?". However, with its return on ITV2, Davina has ruled herself...
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesday 31st August. Leaving It All Up To You
Good evening fellow Corrie stalwarts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. I hope you're all well, and looking forward to the last Corrie of the month. Maybe this will be the one where Summer has a nice day, and Yasmeen doesn't tell someone to get out... Here are the spoilers...
digitalspy.com
EE Freddie (Spoilers/Speculation)
Based on the newest spoilers of Freddie thinking Billy is his dad and Honey telling Billy to contact Little Mo, would you like to see her return even for a cameo to add some weight to this storyline? If ever there was time for her to return it's now. Posts:...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 partnerships SPOILERS thread
Hi all! This has been posted in the pairing predictions thread but Dianne met her celeb today, and after some sleuthing I think I’ve worked out who it is. It took place at London Eye, as per the tweet below, and London Eye and Tyler have recently followed each other on Instagram…
digitalspy.com
Meet the cast of 2022 - First promo video is out!
Nearly as good as the group dance for revealing who has a bit of potential.. Will Mellor, Fleur, Kym and Molly all stand out immediately. Ellie Taylor and Kaye Adams look divine but are glued to the spot. Tony Adams didn't look too bad, not sure he's going to be...
Comments / 0