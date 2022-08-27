ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat

Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Neighbours stars delight fans with off-screen reunion after show axe

Neighbours stars Takaya Honda, Matt Wilson and Ben Hall have had a delightful reunion. The trio, who played married couple David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan, and Ned Willis, on the soap respectively, appeared in a selfie together on Instagram this week – which comes a month after the long-running show came to an end.
TV & VIDEOS
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Riley
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Freddie Slater to go missing after Billy discovery

The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Freddie Slater will go missing shortly after his arrival in EastEnders. New cast member Bobby Brazier takes over as Freddie for an emotional storyline that kicks off next week when the 18-year-old secretly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

Resident Evil star reacts following Netflix cancellation

Resident Evil star Lance Reddick has responded to Netflix cancelling the series. The streaming giant shared the news over the weekend that it would not be picking up a second season of the video game adaptation after it received poor reviews from critics and fans. Lance Reddick, who plays the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Baftas#Bafta#Channel 4
digitalspy.com

Bones star Emily Deschanel reacts to hilarious Lucifer Easter egg

Former Bones star Emily Deschanel has only just found out about that hilarious Easter egg in Lucifer that imagines a futuristic reboot of Fox's Bones. During an interview promoting her new Netflix series Devil in Ohio, TV Line explained the Bones joke that originated from the final season of Lucifer. The quip happens when an angel from the future travels back in time and tells Lucifer that "the spin-off from my time kicks your Bones' ass".
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's heartbreaking new credit scene solves major mystery

Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung back into cinemas with brand-new footage, and it's now been revealed that it includes a new post-credit scene. During the original theatrical release, the post-credit scene was the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It makes sense that the teaser was taken off for the release of the extended edition, but we didn't know beforehand there'd be a replacement scene.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

What do you think of the character Jada

I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK star responds to best friend's marriage criticism

Married at First Sight UK's Thomas has hit back at his new husband's best friend after her criticism threatened to ruin the couple's big day. Thomas and Adrian were matched together by the show's dating experts Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, united on their special day. But Adrian's best friend Katie was seemingly not so happy with the partnership, as she said: "Thomas is quite flamboyant and I thought Adrian would be partnered with someone calmer, more sophisticated."
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Talking Pictures TV's resurrection of long past actors

Since starting to watch TPTV with its old films/TV shows I have begun to appreciate a band of actors from a different era that remained largely forgotten and many have passed away or just left the business early. These actors never became famous just worked show after show, but there they are on screen giving it their all to entertain us even in the 21st Century .
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara joins Chris Evans' Netflix movie

Schitt's Creek fans rejoice, as our wayfaring thespian who once performed as Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare at Sea is returning to our screens. Okay, it's Catherine O'Hara rather than Moira Rose joining Knives Out's Chris Evans and Jungle Cruise's Emily Blunt for a new Netflix movie. As reported by Variety,...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Big Brother's Davina McCall addresses whether she will return for reboot

Davina McCall has confirmed that she won't be returning for the upcoming Big Brother reboot. The TV icon was well-known for presenting the series back in its Channel 4 days – giving us the iconic phrase "fancy another one?". However, with its return on ITV2, Davina has ruled herself...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Corrie, Wednesday 31st August. Leaving It All Up To You

Good evening fellow Corrie stalwarts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. I hope you're all well, and looking forward to the last Corrie of the month. Maybe this will be the one where Summer has a nice day, and Yasmeen doesn't tell someone to get out... Here are the spoilers...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE Freddie (Spoilers/Speculation)

Based on the newest spoilers of Freddie thinking Billy is his dad and Honey telling Billy to contact Little Mo, would you like to see her return even for a cameo to add some weight to this storyline? If ever there was time for her to return it's now. Posts:...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 partnerships SPOILERS thread

Hi all! This has been posted in the pairing predictions thread but Dianne met her celeb today, and after some sleuthing I think I’ve worked out who it is. It took place at London Eye, as per the tweet below, and London Eye and Tyler have recently followed each other on Instagram…
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Meet the cast of 2022 - First promo video is out!

Nearly as good as the group dance for revealing who has a bit of potential.. Will Mellor, Fleur, Kym and Molly all stand out immediately. Ellie Taylor and Kaye Adams look divine but are glued to the spot. Tony Adams didn't look too bad, not sure he's going to be...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy