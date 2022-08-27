FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to give my full throated endorsement to Priscila Sousa for state representative for the sixth district in Middlesex County. The creation of the majority-minority district was made to provide a first-time opportunity for the south side to have a voice in the state house, and a person who represents many of our struggles and shares our joys. I live on the south side in District 8, and without a doubt, Sousa is exactly that person. I love my neighbors and my neighborhood with my whole heart. We are eclectic, diverse, and unique from much of Framingham. She is one of us. It matters, and it matters deeply to those of us who live here.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO