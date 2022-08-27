Read full article on original website
WCVB
Contentious Boston City Council meeting devolves into chaos at City Hall
BOSTON — Wednesday's meeting of the Boston City Council took a heated turn and resulted in all members of the public being escorted out of the chamber and a scuffle breaking out in the hallway. Early on in the meeting, a woman was escorted out of the chamber after...
Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers & Scientists Endorses Shepard For State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers & Scientists (MOSES) in her campaign for state representative for the 6th Middlesex District. “MOSES recognizes your commitment to public employees and retirees, and we are proud to endorse and stand with you in...
WBUR
Boston City Council meeting erupts over Arroyo allegations
At a fiery meeting Wednesday, Boston city councilors traded barbs and shouted at each other over how the council has responded to allegations of sexual assault against councilor and Suffolk County district attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo. Arroyo has been under fire since The Boston Globe reported last week that, when...
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
NECN
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
LETTER: Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Truly Listens
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to give my full throated endorsement to Priscila Sousa for state representative for the sixth district in Middlesex County. The creation of the majority-minority district was made to provide a first-time opportunity for the south side to have a voice in the state house, and a person who represents many of our struggles and shares our joys. I live on the south side in District 8, and without a doubt, Sousa is exactly that person. I love my neighbors and my neighborhood with my whole heart. We are eclectic, diverse, and unique from much of Framingham. She is one of us. It matters, and it matters deeply to those of us who live here.
Congresswoman Clark Declines League of Women Voters Forum
FRAMINGHAM – The Leagues of Women Voters in the Fifth Congressional District have offered to sponsor a candidates’ forum in the Fifth Congressional District race between Rep. Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso. Clark, a Democrat. has declined the invitation. Colarusso, a Republican, has accepted it. League policy prohibits...
LETTER: Sousa Will ‘Represent South Framingham Well’ as State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila has always impressed me with how hard she works and how much she is willing to put herself out there. One of the first things Priscila said to me after her campaign kicked off was, “all I ask is that you hold me accountable.”. I...
WCVB
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo removed from leadership positions in wake of allegations
BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who is also a candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, has been removed from his leadership positions on the council after allegations from over a decade ago recently resurfaced. Last week, The Boston Globe reported that Arroyo was the subject of two...
LETTER: State Rep. Candidate Sousa Understands the ‘Struggles & Challenges’ of the 6th Middlesex District
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila Sousa is the best candidate for the new MA 6th Middlesex District. Besides being vibrant, hardworking, intelligent, and passionate, she knows what the South side is about. She understands the beauty and diversity of our residents and business and cultural offerings. I feel more importantly, she...
WCVB
Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
OPINION: Sousa is the Proven Southside Champion
FRAMINGHAM – Looking at the letters to the editor, Facebook likes and comments, photos of people campaigning for the state representative candidates, one thing is absolutely clear: where each candidate garners their supporters. Why are most of Priscila Sousa’s volunteers, supporters, donors and validators from the district, while most...
MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born
NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
LETTER: Former Framingham School Social Worker Endorses Shepard For State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to voice my wholehearted support of Margareth Shepard for the Sixth Middlesex State Representative seat. I have known Margareth for six years since meeting her at Democratic Town Committee meetings. There is a saying that integrity is what you do when no one is...
Photo of the Day: Framingham FORCE Marks Opioid Overdose Awareness Day
FRAMINGHAM – Today, August 31 is International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Framingham FORCE held a small ceremony tonight, August 31. The ceremony was held on the Framingham Centre Common, where almost 2,300 purple flags mark the deaths from opioids in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts last year. Framingham FORCE’s mission...
fallriverreporter.com
Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts
My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
msn.com
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
nshoremag.com
Salem State Receives Largest Donation in History of Massachusetts University System
Salem State University has received $10 million from the Cummings Foundation, the largest cash gift ever made to one of Massachusetts’ nine state universities. The contribution was made to the university’s McKeown School of Education to support programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying, strengthening, and sustaining the next generation of educators.
LETTER: Talk Show Host Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – An election is underway in Framingham. You can vote by absentee/mail-in ballot, early voting or on 9/6/22. Just make sure you vote for Margareth Shepard for State Representative. You may remember that when Margareth ran for Framingham City Council in 2017 Attorney General Maura Healy endorsed her....
