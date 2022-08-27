ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

WBUR

Boston City Council meeting erupts over Arroyo allegations

At a fiery meeting Wednesday, Boston city councilors traded barbs and shouted at each other over how the council has responded to allegations of sexual assault against councilor and Suffolk County district attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo. Arroyo has been under fire since The Boston Globe reported last week that, when...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Truly Listens

FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to give my full throated endorsement to Priscila Sousa for state representative for the sixth district in Middlesex County. The creation of the majority-minority district was made to provide a first-time opportunity for the south side to have a voice in the state house, and a person who represents many of our struggles and shares our joys. I live on the south side in District 8, and without a doubt, Sousa is exactly that person. I love my neighbors and my neighborhood with my whole heart. We are eclectic, diverse, and unique from much of Framingham. She is one of us. It matters, and it matters deeply to those of us who live here.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Congresswoman Clark Declines League of Women Voters Forum

FRAMINGHAM – The Leagues of Women Voters in the Fifth Congressional District have offered to sponsor a candidates’ forum in the Fifth Congressional District race between Rep. Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso. Clark, a Democrat. has declined the invitation. Colarusso, a Republican, has accepted it. League policy prohibits...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

OPINION: Sousa is the Proven Southside Champion

FRAMINGHAM – Looking at the letters to the editor, Facebook likes and comments, photos of people campaigning for the state representative candidates, one thing is absolutely clear: where each candidate garners their supporters. Why are most of Priscila Sousa’s volunteers, supporters, donors and validators from the district, while most...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born

NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts

My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism

A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

Salem State Receives Largest Donation in History of Massachusetts University System

Salem State University has received $10 million from the Cummings Foundation, the largest cash gift ever made to one of Massachusetts’ nine state universities. The contribution was made to the university’s McKeown School of Education to support programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying, strengthening, and sustaining the next generation of educators.
SALEM, MA
