LSU Reveille
Opinion: LSU infrastructure problems create 'disheartening' conditions for grad students
When I arrived at LSU in 2019 as a first-year history graduate student, I thought I knew what to expect. I knew I wouldn’t make much money. I knew that I would have to work hard and put in long hours reading, grading papers and writing essays. But I...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida
Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Amanda Shaw and Choppa to perform their 'Louisiana Saturday Night' remake at LSU game
Amanda Shaw never thought she’d present a bowl of her homemade salsa to Dolly Parton, her musical idol. But while she was in Nashville this summer to write and record music with Kent Wells, Parton’s bandleader and producer, she whipped up a batch of salsa based on her mother’s Guatemalan family recipe. Wells liked it, and suggested she make some for Parton in case the legend popped into the recording studio.
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them. The […]
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
LSU Reveille
Colby Richardson, the LSU defensive back who took fall camp by storm
During his fourth press conference and third mention of Colby Richardson through fall camp, head coach Brian Kelly stumbled, calling the graduate transfer "Cody Dickerson". Richardson took no offense to it, laughing about it on the Jordy Culotta Show. “He was probably just nervous,” Richardson joked. “I just laughed about...
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.
We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on August 30, 2022, that nine projects throughout the state had recently received bids. Nine contractors submitted obvious low bids totaling $50.7 million. “This month’s letting features a...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral for Witty (and Honest) Reply to Person Looking for 'Fall Foliage' in Louisiana
As we look forward to the fall season in Louisiana, one Facebook user is going viral for her brutally honest advice.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
In Louisiana's signature city, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is under siege
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is under siege as Louisiana's signature city is on pace to be the murder capital of America, garbage collection is cut in half, extravagant travel expenses pile up and a recall petition circulates. "A large portion of the city is very frustrated and very scared,"...
LDH: Louisiana experiencing "sixth surge" of COVID
Of newly reported cases, 16% come from Region 7 (Northwest area) and 16% come from Region 4 (Acadiana area).
NOLA.com
At the Center for Planning Excellence, Broome is 'striving to create a more livable Louisiana'
Camille Manning-Broome is recognized internationally for her expertise in resilience and adaptation planning. Her leadership on issues of land loss, coastal community sustainability, climate change resilience and adaptation as well as resident-led community planning has contributed to the transformation of cities, towns and parishes throughout Louisiana. Her work has created knowledge of interest to peers throughout the U.S. and the globe, from South Africa to Scotland to Denmark.
Garage sale find leads Louisiana teen to chase world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik’s Cube world records.
brproud.com
Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
msn.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
wwno.org
Where are all the hurricanes? Meteorologist details Louisiana outlook during peak of storm season
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above. Despite...
