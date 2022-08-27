ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida

Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com

Amanda Shaw and Choppa to perform their 'Louisiana Saturday Night' remake at LSU game

Amanda Shaw never thought she’d present a bowl of her homemade salsa to Dolly Parton, her musical idol. But while she was in Nashville this summer to write and record music with Kent Wells, Parton’s bandleader and producer, she whipped up a batch of salsa based on her mother’s Guatemalan family recipe. Wells liked it, and suggested she make some for Parton in case the legend popped into the recording studio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
State
Hawaii State
MyArkLaMiss

Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Colby Richardson, the LSU defensive back who took fall camp by storm

During his fourth press conference and third mention of Colby Richardson through fall camp, head coach Brian Kelly stumbled, calling the graduate transfer "Cody Dickerson". Richardson took no offense to it, laughing about it on the Jordy Culotta Show. “He was probably just nervous,” Richardson joked. “I just laughed about...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Football Games#Lsu#The University Fall#English
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.

We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana

Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on August 30, 2022, that nine projects throughout the state had recently received bids. Nine contractors submitted obvious low bids totaling $50.7 million. “This month’s letting features a...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

At the Center for Planning Excellence, Broome is 'striving to create a more livable Louisiana'

Camille Manning-Broome is recognized internationally for her expertise in resilience and adaptation planning. Her leadership on issues of land loss, coastal community sustainability, climate change resilience and adaptation as well as resident-led community planning has contributed to the transformation of cities, towns and parishes throughout Louisiana. Her work has created knowledge of interest to peers throughout the U.S. and the globe, from South Africa to Scotland to Denmark.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana

Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
LOUISIANA STATE
msn.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy