The Chicken Farm Art Center of San Angelo has two big events planned for you next Friday and Saturday, September 2nd & 3rd. First, you're invited to bring your friends and family out to the Chicken Farm Art Center’s “Concert In The Yard” on Fri, Sept 2nd for a night of free live music and shopping with a number of resident artist who will open their shops for this special event. This is always a lot of fun as local performing artists are featured in various genres of music starting at 6 pm. Admission is free to all but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're invited to bring your picnic baskets and lawn chairs. If you would like to stay for the night, rooms are available by visiting innattheartcenter.com.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO