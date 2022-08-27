Read full article on original website
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State soccer team will be back in action for two games this week. The Cardinals begin the week on Thursday with a road trip to Purdue Fort Wayne, followed by a home contest against Valparaiso on Sunday. BSU will recognize its lone senior, Tiffani Torres, for Senior Day prior to Sunday's match.
MUNCIE, Ind. - Fresh off back-to-back bowl appearances for just the third time in program history, Ball State kicks off the 2022 season Thursday night at Tennessee. The Cardinals fly in with a group that gained experience a season ago, despite losing 30 players to graduation from last season. Out...
