From behind the hills of Alicia Aranda’s local walking trails, the sun sets in deep oranges and reds. Her family dog, Calo, tugs ahead of her as she walks along a winding path. When she’s away from home, she said this is one of the places she misses the most. Aranda is from Dallas, and the wind on the path helps to cool her down from the Texas heat, she said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO