gouvu.com
Utah Valley hosts CSUN and Idaho State at Clyde Field this week
UTAH VALLEY SET TO TAKE ON CSUN AND IDAHO STATE AT CLYDE FIELD. Utah Valley continues play at home this week against Big West foe Cal State Northridge (CSUN) on Thursday and versus regional rival Idaho State on Saturday. Both matches will kick off at 7 p.m. at Clyde Field.
gouvu.com
Cross Country hosting UVU Invitational on Thursday
OREM, Utah — The Utah Valley University men's and women's cross-country teams open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 by hosting the UVU Invitational. The races will take place at Lakeside Park (400 S. 1850 W.) in Orem and will be a 5k for both the men and the women. The women's race begins at 2:30 p.m. MT with the men slated for a 3 p.m. start.
kslsports.com
Has Noted Utah Hater Paul Finebaum Changed His Tune On The Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is getting a lot of praise heading into the 2022 college football season. There are many publications that are calling for the Utes to be a playoff team and chatter about quarterback Cam Rising being in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Utes return...
kjzz.com
5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
kuer.org
BYU is being tested by racial slurs at a volleyball game. It’s been here before
Brigham Young University has made national news for all the wrong reasons. Duke University’s Rachel Richardson said a BYU fan yelled racial slurs at her and other Black volleyball players during a match in Provo on Aug. 26. BYU is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
gouvu.com
Dorius leads UVU to victory
Box Score OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University women's volleyball team defeated Cal Poly on Monday evening inside the Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah. Tori Dorius gave UVU (1-3) a career night with 18 kills and a hitting percentage of .412% as the Wolverines made big plays late against Cal Poly (0-3).
kslsports.com
Utah AD Mark Harlan Discusses Realignment, Utah Hoops
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan jumped on the DJ & PK show earlier Tuesday morning ahead of the Utes big road trip. Harlan took the time to discuss conference realignment, where the program stands, and the state of the basketball team. Conference Realignment. The summer of 2022...
Gators Rule Out Four vs. Utah; Pearsall, Marshall Updates
The Florida Gators released an official injury report prior to their season-opener against Utah.
BYU police report details what happened during BYU-Duke volleyball match
Police report and an ESPN interview with Duke volleyball player add new information to report of racial slurs during the BYU-Duke match.
gouvu.com
Utah Valley, No. 5 Oregon State play to scoreless draw
Corvallis, ORE. — The Utah Valley men's soccer team earned a 0-0 draw on the road against the No. 5 Oregon State Beavers Monday night at Paul Lorenz Field. Beaver goalkeeper Luis Castillo saved all five shots on goal, including a pair of diving saves to deny Ura Miura, who created plenty of scoring opportunities for the Wolverines.
thehivesports.com
Weber State vs. Western Oregon Football Preview/Prediction
Where: Stewart Stadium (Ogden, UT) In a game that was originally planned to be against now-FBS James Madison, The Weber State Wildcats now open their Fall 2022 campaign against DII-Western Oregon. Roster. Coach Jay Hill and the rest of the staff released the depth chart ahead of the Thursday night...
No evidence found of banned BYU fan using racist slurs at game
Days after a Brigham Young University fan was banned for allegedly directing racist slurs at an opposing volleyball player, the school says it has no evidence that the man actually said the words.
espn700sports.com
Amy Donaldson on racism in Utah sports, attacking systemic issues, weekend in Provo + more
A voice of reason! Amy Donaldson joins The Drive to talk about race/racism in Utah sports, an unfortunate weekend incident in Provo, attacking systemic issues + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
BYU Announces Captains for 2022 Season
Eight captains will represent the BYU football program in 2022
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
utahrealtygroup.com
5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081
Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
KSLTV
Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at Little League football game
LEHI, Utah — Swift action is being taken by the Utah County Youth Football Conference after a coach attacked a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. “We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee,” said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah County Youth Football Conference.
Chili cook-off comes to SLC’s Salt Palace
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Chill Affair is back in person this year, hosted by the nonprofit social services agency The Road Home. The event is back in person for the first time in three years, celebrating cooking, eating, and entertainment as well as aiding in the effort to […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
