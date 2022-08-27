Utah State (1-0) at No. 1 Alabama (0-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Alabama by 42 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Alabama leads 2-0. Alabama coach Nick Saban hates this line of thinking, but this game very much amounts to a tuneup before visiting Texas. It's a chance for the Crimson Tide to get key transfers some game action in the system. That includes wide receiver Jermaine Burton, tailback Jahmyr Gibbs and left tackle Tyler Steen. Cornerback Eli Ricks is also vying for a starting spot. The Aggies have won eight straight games away from home, the nation's longest active streak.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO