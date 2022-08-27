Read full article on original website
BYU not on Utah State hoops schedule for first time in 15 years
LOGAN — Utah State men's basketball released its 2022-23 nonconference slate Wednesday and there was one glaring omission. BYU wasn't included on the schedule for the first time in 15 years. From 1957 to 2021, the series was played every year besides the 2007-08 season. Now, similar to the...
Young, No. 1 Alabama open against Utah State
Utah State (1-0) at No. 1 Alabama (0-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Alabama by 42 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Alabama leads 2-0. Alabama coach Nick Saban hates this line of thinking, but this game very much amounts to a tuneup before visiting Texas. It's a chance for the Crimson Tide to get key transfers some game action in the system. That includes wide receiver Jermaine Burton, tailback Jahmyr Gibbs and left tackle Tyler Steen. Cornerback Eli Ricks is also vying for a starting spot. The Aggies have won eight straight games away from home, the nation's longest active streak.
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage floods main bedroom
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. "It's so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago," said Chase...
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some families...
2 critically injured in Tremonton shooting, police say
TREMONTON — Two men were critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Tremonton, police said. A fight between three men happened at 350 W. 1000 North in the old La-Z-Boy parking lot. Two of the men sustained gunshot wounds, Tremonton police said in a statement. Officers said they...
Man critically injured after shooting at Clearfield cemetery, police say
CLEARFIELD — A man was critically injured after being shot Wednesday night in Clearfield, police said. About 9:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call from someone who reported hearing screaming and gunshots at the cemetery at 1050 State Street, said Clearfield police Assistant Chief Devin Rogers. Witnesses reported hearing a...
Logan police officer arrested in domestic violence case put on leave
LOGAN — A Logan police officer has been placed on leave while he's investigated for domestic violence. Michael Ryan Montoya, 31, was arrested on Aug. 18 for investigation of unlawful detention and four counts of assault. He's also being investigated for assault with substantial bodily injury. Logan Police Chief...
Man killed in Clearfield rollover crash is identified by police
CLEARFIELD — The man who died in a rollover crash that also injured four others in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. The man was identified Monday as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route...
