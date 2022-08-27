Read full article on original website
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Everything I own was stolen from the Uhaul I rented for a cross-country move. How that changed my relationship to ‘stuff’
I recently dropped more than $1,000 on a pair of Italian-made Saint Laurent Chelsea boots. They’re beautiful. They’d been on my mind for years. And now they’re the most expensive thing I’ve ever kept in my closet. Two months ago, I never would have bought them....
I was sick of nosy neighbours so played a trick on them with mannequins & it definitely gave them something to stare at
A MUM sick of her 'nosy neighbours always spying on her' decided to give them something to stare at. Tammy Zuniga, from Michigan, US, erected some very eye-popping mannequins in her garden. Tammy claims her curtain-twitching locals would 'make her blood boil' with complaints about her painting in her garage...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
My neighbour lets their kids play outside before 8am every day – I can’t stand the noise but people say I’m unreasonable
A HOMEOWNER has hit out at her noisy neighbours who let their kids play outside before 8am every day - but not everyone agrees. The disgruntled resident, from Gloucester, aired her frustrations on a Facebook post after being repeatedly woken by the youngsters. They explained the twin toddlers living next...
You be the judge: my mum does my brother’s laundry. So should she do mine too?
Amy says her mum thinks boys need extra help. Her mum says Amy has plenty of time to do her own chores. You get to pull the plug on this pressing dispute
Here’s the Stuff Every Gearhead Should Carry Daily
The Drive - Robert BaconThe EDC items you need to get into the right and out of the wrong situations.
Going out of your way to do nothing.
Cat Doing Nothing.(Stock-free.org) The internet is full of people giving advice. To drink coffee or not to drink coffee. How to sleep better or sleep more or sleep less. How to get in that 30 or 60 or 120 minutes of exercise. How to take care of your kids or pets or parents. How to save money or spend money or vacation or stay home or… it is an unending stream of well-meaning (I hope) claptrap.
Washington Dad Displays Masterclass in Parenting With His Response to Daughter's Skateboarding Fall
The internet is going crazy over an uplifting footage of a dad helping his frightened young daughter learn a skateboarding trick, according to Upworthy. In a now-viral video clip on social media platform Instagram, dad Robert is caught off guard when his five-year-old daughter Aubrin falls hard on a mini ramp that the two of them built together.
Remember the New Kid
Back to school season is my favorite. I love the excitement of a new school year. Freshly sharpened pencils. The anticipation of new opportunities and new things to learn. Themed classrooms decorated by enthusiastic teachers. It’s the best!. As the parent of three military kiddos, every few years, my...
In Sickness and In Health Part II: Hospital Recovery
This is a multi part series that will be posted monthly. Where dreams come from and nightmares roam that’s where I could be found for two months. Unawakened at first, then slowly scratching the surface to remember snippets or nothing of my time in the land of the living, I wove those fleeting moments of the world with my dreams, until finally finding myself awake more often, leaving the dream world creation I had made my own reality behind.
