Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Going out of your way to do nothing.

Cat Doing Nothing.(Stock-free.org) The internet is full of people giving advice. To drink coffee or not to drink coffee. How to sleep better or sleep more or sleep less. How to get in that 30 or 60 or 120 minutes of exercise. How to take care of your kids or pets or parents. How to save money or spend money or vacation or stay home or… it is an unending stream of well-meaning (I hope) claptrap.
parentherald.com

Washington Dad Displays Masterclass in Parenting With His Response to Daughter's Skateboarding Fall

The internet is going crazy over an uplifting footage of a dad helping his frightened young daughter learn a skateboarding trick, according to Upworthy. In a now-viral video clip on social media platform Instagram, dad Robert is caught off guard when his five-year-old daughter Aubrin falls hard on a mini ramp that the two of them built together.
momcollective.com

Remember the New Kid

Back to school season is my favorite. I love the excitement of a new school year. Freshly sharpened pencils. The anticipation of new opportunities and new things to learn. Themed classrooms decorated by enthusiastic teachers. It’s the best!. As the parent of three military kiddos, every few years, my...
momcollective.com

In Sickness and In Health Part II: Hospital Recovery

This is a multi part series that will be posted monthly. Where dreams come from and nightmares roam that’s where I could be found for two months. Unawakened at first, then slowly scratching the surface to remember snippets or nothing of my time in the land of the living, I wove those fleeting moments of the world with my dreams, until finally finding myself awake more often, leaving the dream world creation I had made my own reality behind.
