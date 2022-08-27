Read full article on original website
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
7 QUESTIONS WITH ASBURY PARK FOOTBALL COACH LAMAR DAVENPORT
LAMAR DAVENPORT was a standout wide receiver and defensive back at Asbury Park from 2007-2009 and in those three seasons the Blue Bishops went 33-3 and won their Central Jersey Group 1 championships. They also claimed sectional titles in 2011 and 2016 but in the last five years have gone just 24-21 and last season was marred by an ugly off-the-field incident that cost first-year coach Nick Famularo his job.
Vineland, NJ, Running Back Isiah Pacheco Makes Chiefs 53-Man Roster
Vineland high school alum Isiah Pacheco has made the Kansas City CHiefs initial 53-man roster as a running back. The Rutgers alum ran 10 times for 52 yards in Kansas CIty's preseason finale against the Packers to cap off a solid preseason and training camp with the Chiefs. Pacheco got...
Ida, 1 year later — NJ families still fighting to get home
Maryann Morris has been draining her funds to live in an apartment in Bridgewater since October with her young daughter, as she continues a handful of battles aimed at eventually returning to her home in Manville that was destroyed by Ida one year ago. "We will not have a kitchen,...
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
You might find this legendary boxing champ when you buy weed in NJ
Legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be visiting three New Jersey marijuana dispensaries during the Labor Day weekend. Tyson's company, TYSON 2.0 is a cannabis company with a mission of providing innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph) 9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Former Bridgeton, NJ, Football Star Markquese Bell Makes Cowboys Initial Roster
Former Bridgetown Bulldogs star Markquese Bell has made the Dallas Cowboys' initial 53-man roster. Bell is a safety, who played his college football at Florida A&M University, went undrafted, and signed with the Cowboys. He had a solid senior season, with 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, and was named to the first-team All-SWAC.
NJ man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud
An Essex County man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Scott Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland was sentenced by...
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore
If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
Edison, NJ hit-run driver posts Instagram apology but still avoiding police
EDISON — A driver wanted in a hit-and-run after a car show this weekend posted an apology to social media but so far has not followed through on showing up to police headquarters for questioning. A man leaving a custom car show at the New Jersey Convention Center around...
New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake
New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car
The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman. Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5. Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this...
UPDATE New Jersey Traffic Light Hack Will Give You Back 171 Days Of Your Life!
UPDATE: The average driver spends 58.6 hours a year waiting at red traffic lights. Over the average lifespan of 70 years, that is a total of 4,102 hours or 171 days. I have a traffic hack that will give you that time back. You’re welcome. If you did not...
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
Good samaritan rescues family dog after Middletown, NJ residence catches on fire
It took 30 firefighters to put out a blaze that started at a residence on West Front Street in the River Plaza section of Middletown Township on Tuesday afternoon, but everyone came away uninjured. The details of the house fire were announced by the Middletown Township Fire Department. Someone called...
One Of The Best Pizza Shops In New Jersey, Plans On Closing
There are few things New Jersey is more passionate about than pizza. Some things are up for debate; is it pork roll or Taylor ham, go to Wawa or Quick Check, Is there a Central New Jersey or Not?. By the way, the correct answers to the above; pork roll,...
Toms River, NJ shuts down hookah bar after deadly shooting
TOMS RIVER — A hookah bar that was the backdrop for a deadly shooting Saturday has been shut down by the municipality for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill announced. The early morning gunfire near Top Tier Hookah Lounge at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue...
This Is A Fantastic Fishing Trip Right Here In Ocean County, NJ
I'll be the first to admit, I'm not the worlds biggest fisherman. I love seafood when I go to a restaurant, and if there's a sale on shrimp at the grocery store, I'll pick those up. But getting up at the crack of dawn to slather up in bug spray...
After NJ closes roller coaster, Six Flags experts recommend repairs
JACKSON — A section of the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was found to need repair following an incident Thursday night that has kept the ride closed since. Nineteen people were injured including five who were hospitalized for treatment of a neck injury, two for...
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
