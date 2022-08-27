Read full article on original website
Related
Report names North Dakota as the hardest-working state in the country
(The Center Square) - North Dakotans are the hardest working people in the nation, according to a new report. Across ten key indicators, including average workweek hours, share of engaged workers, and how many people were leaving vacation time on the table, North Dakota came out on the top of the list, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
Meet A Man On A Quest To Find About $180 Million In Bitcoin Buried In A Landfill
James Howells, a resident of Newport, South Wales, claims to have accidentally thrown away his hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2013 while cleaning his office. About a decade later, Howells is determined to do whatever it takes to get the piece of hardware back. What happened: In 2013,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
protocol.com
Ethereum tries to not fry the planet
Hello from your Protocol Climate team, and welcome to September. Meteorological summer is over, even if the weather out West hasn’t taken the hint. (Las Vegas at 110 degrees Fahrenheit?! Oof.) Today, we’re helping keep you cool by answering all your burning Ethereum merge climate questions; plus, how tech can help the Jackson water crisis.
bitcoinist.com
Why This Indonesian Tech Giant Bough Crypto Exchange For $8 million
Per a report from Reuters, Indonesia’s largest digital economy platform GoTo purchased the crypto exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin. The company has been making efforts to expand and diversify its services after recording important growth in the first half of 2022. According to the report, PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia...
cryptoslate.com
Largest Ethereum mining pool opens up staking ahead of the Merge
Ethermine, the largest Ethereum mining pool in the world, has announced the launch of a staking service on its platform. In an announcement published earlier today, the company said that Ethermine Staking will enable users to earn interest on their ETH as if they were staking it, without having to put down the 32 ETH to become an official validator.
HackerNoon
Ethereum, Smart Contracts, and Audit Services
If you have any involvement in the business world, chances are you've at least heard of Ethereum. It is a cryptocurrency that has been making waves lately because of its unique features. But what exactly is Ethereum? And more importantly, what do you need to know about it?. In this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
Unbounded Capital Summit in New York showing the scalable blockchain ecosystem
Zug, Switzerland, Thursday 1 September 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce the first annual Unbounded Capital Summit. The event is being held on 8 September 2022 in New York City at Dream Downtown. The summit is by invite only and has an exclusive list of roughly 80 attendees....
OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network
OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Middleman Compass' Georgia Facilities to Close as Energy Prices Soar
Two Georgia facilities used by Compass Mining, a middleman that allows retail investors to participate in bitcoin production, are closing as power costs in the U.S. state soar. The owner of the sites is shutting down because the local utility provider has increased prices, a major cost for bitcoin mining,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Ethereum miner balance reaches four-year high weeks before the Merge
The Ethereum Merge is slated for Sept. 15, which will see the Ethereum blockchain move from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mining consensus to proof-of-stake (PoS). The Merge is being touted as one of the biggest upgrades for the Ethereum blockchain as it would help the network move to a more energy-efficient way of verifying transactions and eliminate PoW mining completely. With the Merge date approaching, Ether (ETH) miner's balance has touched a new four-year high.
Cryptocurrency company accidentally transfers $10.5m to Australian woman and doesn’t notice for seven months
Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5m to an Australian woman when processing a $100 refund, and failed to notice the error for seven months. The company – which paid Hollywood star Matt Damon to feature in a Super Bowl commercial with the slogan “fortune favours the brave” – discovered...
Cryptocurrency exchange accidentally gave customer $10.5 million instead of a $100 refund
Facepalm: What would you do if you suddenly found a deposit of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency in your account? A crypto customer in Australia recently faced this moral dilemma and decided to take the money and run. Now the exchange that made the error is trying to do everything possible to erase its mistake and get its funds back. But the person has already spent over $1 million on friends and family.
blockworks.co
Helium May Say Goodbye to Own Blockchain As Likely Solana Move Looms￼
Helium, a peer-to-peer blockchain network designed for the so-called “Internet of Things” (IoT) that works to connect devices via emerging wireless technology is likely to transition from its own cryptocurrency onto Solana’s proof-of-stake blockchain. Helium’s network operates by offering crypto tokens to community members willing to run...
investing.com
Paraguay Vetoes Bill to Regulate Crypto Mining Due To High Energy Consumption
© Reuters Paraguay Vetoes Bill to Regulate Crypto Mining Due To High Energy Consumption. The presidential decree rejects the mining of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, given that it is not an industrial activity, generates little employment, and consumes a lot of electricity. The bill, which was approved by...
Indonesia Prepares To Launch Crypto Stock Exchange By Q4 2022
Indonesia’s deputy trade minister announced plans for a crypto stock exchange. The platform would go live before the end of 2022, minister Jerry Sambuaga told reporters. 25 crypto exchanges licensed by the country’s regulator would be listed on the new crypto stock exchange. The government-owned platform would focus...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’
The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
Comments / 1