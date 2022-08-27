ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
protocol.com

Ethereum tries to not fry the planet

Hello from your Protocol Climate team, and welcome to September. Meteorological summer is over, even if the weather out West hasn’t taken the hint. (Las Vegas at 110 degrees Fahrenheit?! Oof.) Today, we’re helping keep you cool by answering all your burning Ethereum merge climate questions; plus, how tech can help the Jackson water crisis.
bitcoinist.com

Why This Indonesian Tech Giant Bough Crypto Exchange For $8 million

Per a report from Reuters, Indonesia’s largest digital economy platform GoTo purchased the crypto exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin. The company has been making efforts to expand and diversify its services after recording important growth in the first half of 2022. According to the report, PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia...
cryptoslate.com

Largest Ethereum mining pool opens up staking ahead of the Merge

Ethermine, the largest Ethereum mining pool in the world, has announced the launch of a staking service on its platform. In an announcement published earlier today, the company said that Ethermine Staking will enable users to earn interest on their ETH as if they were staking it, without having to put down the 32 ETH to become an official validator.
HackerNoon

Ethereum, Smart Contracts, and Audit Services

If you have any involvement in the business world, chances are you've at least heard of Ethereum. It is a cryptocurrency that has been making waves lately because of its unique features. But what exactly is Ethereum? And more importantly, what do you need to know about it?. In this...
EWN

OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network

OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
investing.com

Ethereum miner balance reaches four-year high weeks before the Merge

The Ethereum Merge is slated for Sept. 15, which will see the Ethereum blockchain move from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mining consensus to proof-of-stake (PoS). The Merge is being touted as one of the biggest upgrades for the Ethereum blockchain as it would help the network move to a more energy-efficient way of verifying transactions and eliminate PoW mining completely. With the Merge date approaching, Ether (ETH) miner's balance has touched a new four-year high.
TechSpot

Cryptocurrency exchange accidentally gave customer $10.5 million instead of a $100 refund

Facepalm: What would you do if you suddenly found a deposit of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency in your account? A crypto customer in Australia recently faced this moral dilemma and decided to take the money and run. Now the exchange that made the error is trying to do everything possible to erase its mistake and get its funds back. But the person has already spent over $1 million on friends and family.
blockworks.co

Helium May Say Goodbye to Own Blockchain As Likely Solana Move Looms￼

Helium, a peer-to-peer blockchain network designed for the so-called “Internet of Things” (IoT) that works to connect devices via emerging wireless technology is likely to transition from its own cryptocurrency onto Solana’s proof-of-stake blockchain. Helium’s network operates by offering crypto tokens to community members willing to run...
investing.com

Paraguay Vetoes Bill to Regulate Crypto Mining Due To High Energy Consumption

© Reuters Paraguay Vetoes Bill to Regulate Crypto Mining Due To High Energy Consumption. The presidential decree rejects the mining of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, given that it is not an industrial activity, generates little employment, and consumes a lot of electricity. The bill, which was approved by...
EWN

Indonesia Prepares To Launch Crypto Stock Exchange By Q4 2022

Indonesia’s deputy trade minister announced plans for a crypto stock exchange. The platform would go live before the end of 2022, minister Jerry Sambuaga told reporters. 25 crypto exchanges licensed by the country’s regulator would be listed on the new crypto stock exchange. The government-owned platform would focus...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge

Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’

The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
