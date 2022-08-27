Read full article on original website
Related
inputmag.com
These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces
Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
The Real Reason Kitchen Cabinets Don't Go Up To The Ceiling
Kitchen cabinets come in all different shapes and sizes, with some reaching the ceiling. Here is the reason why some kitchen cabinets don't go to the ceiling.
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space
Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
Are Matching Furniture Sets Going Out Of Style?
Matching furniture sets are an easy way to ensure your furniture looks cohesive together, but are matching furniture sets going out of style?
Creepy Craiyon AI bot forecasts violent destruction of our Solar System
A CREEPY artifical intelligence bot has predicted a chillingly violent end to the Solar System. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI text-to-image generator, designed a celestial nightmare taking place in our Solar System. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data from the internet.
How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour
Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IFLScience
“How Do You Handle Menstruation In Space?”: An Astronaut Explains
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is doing her bit for sci-comm on the International Space Station (ISS), answering questions that come her way on TikTok and Twitter. Her most recent question is something many people may be curious about but perhaps a smidgeon embarrassed to ask: “How do you handle menstruation in space?” Before breaking down the answer to explain the inner workings of the ISS, Cristoforetti shrugs matter-of-factly: “Just like you do on the ground.”
dailygalaxy.com
Our Universe is a ‘Tiny Grain of Dust’ to Force of Gravity Has Remained Unchanged (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include the Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring to a Black Hole Discovery Reveals Quantum Nature of the Cosmos, and much more. NASA Calls Off Launch of Artemis Moon Rocket –The unmanned mission aimed to lift off Monday morning, but engineers could not successfully troubleshoot an engine issue during the filling of the rocket with propellants, reports The New York Times.
Is Installing Wood Flooring In Your Bathroom A Good Idea?
Wood flooring looks great, but can you install it in every room — specifically, the bathroom? While aesthetics are important, there are other considerations.
The 5 best cheap vacuum cleaners we've tested on carpeting, smooth floors, and upholstery
We've tested dozens of vacuum cleaners including budget models. These are the best cheap vacuums we recommend.
Scientists found an astonishing new material that behaves like nothing we’ve ever seen
Scientists have discovered a shocking fact about a material called Vanadium dioxide (VO2). According to research published in Nature Electronics, VO2 can remember previous external stimuli. It’s an interesting discovery, and one that researchers say could completely change the future of computer and storage devices. This isn’t the first...
Autoblog
The best garage work benches for your next project
Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Looking for a work bench that can cater to all your DIY project needs? The top garage work benches of 2022 just might win you over. Every good garage needs a work bench, and finding that perfect worktable can make all the difference in your DIY productivity. It can be difficult to find a solid work bench, and you might be wondering what you should be on the lookout for. This is where we come in — we’ll cover everything you need to know about work benches for different project types, your specific garage, and all your DIY needs.
yankodesign.com
Praying Mantis side table is minimalist furniture with legs and “arms”
Side tables are pretty much some of the simplest kinds furniture. While there are those designed to be multi-purpose like using them as shelves or even as a bed for your pets, the main reason to have a side table is so you can place stuff on top of it when it’s placed beside your couch or bed. If you’re concerned with not just its function but also aesthetics, there are a lot of designs and concepts out there that can make the furniture part of your room’s design.
Wormholes explained: How these space-time shortcuts act like time machines
Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
veranda.com
A Countersplash Will Instantly Give Your Kitchen a Clean and Seamless Look
Don’t get us wrong, we still love a rustic zellige or porcelain tile backsplash. But recently, slabs seem to be taking over in the form of the countersplash—when the same slab style is used for the countertop and backsplash. The look is smooth, provides easy cleanup for cooking splatters, and is often finished with a little display shelf in the same material.
Fast Company
These tiny homes are 3D printed from 100,000 recycled plastic bottles
Backyard cottages have been hailed as a way to quickly add new rental space in cities with a shortage of housing. But they’re typically expensive to build. In L.A., where the city government has been trying to nudge homeowners to build more ADUs, or accessory dwelling units, the average construction price for a new cottage starts at $150,000 and goes up to around $350,000, not including building plans, engineering work, and other expenses.
Food Beast
Scientists Have Discovered How To Recycle Wind Turbines Into Gummy Bears
From beer made using recycled sewage to seaweed transformed into bacon, the world of food and its burgeoning relationship with sustainability is ever-evolving. One of the latest unique and innovative approaches brimming with potential comes from scientists at Michigan State University. Inspired by the concept of a circular economy, which...
Best upholstery cleaner: 10 products for thorough furniture cleaning
Use one of the best upholstery cleaners, to tackle tough stains on fabric sofas and textile-topped furniture
Comments / 1