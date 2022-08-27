ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision. The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.
PAMPA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center petition delivered to city of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo citizens officially submitted a petition to city of Amarillo officials Monday morning surrounding the Civic Center-related ordinance approved by the Amarillo City Council in May. On Monday afternoon, Potter County Republican Chair Dan Rogers, along with Timothy Gassaway, the president of the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce, dropped […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UPDATE: APD reopens Canyon Drive

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. According to a social media post by the Amarillo Police Department, the roadway has been reopened and traffic is back to normal. APD encourages drivers to take their time driving around construction. Original story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that they are working an additional accident […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Mysterious Pile Of Dirt Looms In The Parking Lot

For the last month or so I have noticed something in the parking lot of the shopping center at 45th and Teckla. A pile of dirt. Not just a small pile of dirt. A very large pile of dirt that is just sitting in the parking lot. This dirt is...
kgncnewsnow.com

Another Hit and Run In Amarillo

A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Responds to Accidents on I-27

The Amarillo Police Department released statements today about accidents on both northbound and southbound Canyon Drive. The first statement, released at 11:25 am, reads:. Responders are at the scene of a crash on northbound Canyon Drive just north of the Washington Street bridge. One vehicle has rolled and all northbound traffic is be moved off the highway. Please avoid the area or expect delays while this investigation is ongoing.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ASARCO’s official notice of shutting down the plant was sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, detailing the number of laid off employees. A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is indefinitely shutting down and that employees are affected.
AMARILLO, TX

