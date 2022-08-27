Read full article on original website
Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision. The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.
Runner hit by truck near Amarillo will not make it family said
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a cross country runner, who was honoring healthcare workers, told MyHighPlains.com that he will not make it after being hit by a truck near east Amarillo over the weekend. The family of Grady Lambert said he was hit by a truck last weekend while running along FM 2575, […]
The Changing Times of St. Anthony’s Here in Amarillo
When you think of Baptist St. Anthony's or what we lovingly just call BSA we probably all picture the same thing. The mammoth that is the huge hospital campus on Coulter. We think of the medical district that is Amarillo. I recently spent some time there for a quick day...
Civic Center petition delivered to city of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo citizens officially submitted a petition to city of Amarillo officials Monday morning surrounding the Civic Center-related ordinance approved by the Amarillo City Council in May. On Monday afternoon, Potter County Republican Chair Dan Rogers, along with Timothy Gassaway, the president of the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce, dropped […]
Why This Historic Courthouse In Amarillo Has Everyone Confused
You can't blame anyone for being a little confused when it comes to the Potter County Courthouse. We've had a few in Amarillo since the city was born. Keeping track of all the historic sites can be a daunting task. That's what has everyone confused when it comes to the...
Homeless advocacy group holding memorial service for homeless man killed in hit & run
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A homeless advocacy group is holding a memorial service for a homeless man police said was killed during a hit and run crash. The memorial service, led by Love In Action, will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of St Andrew's Episcopal Church.
2 injured in Canyon Drive accident near Washington Street bridge
UPDATE (12:16 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information on the accident at Canyon Drive, just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to officials on scene, two vehicles were involved in the incident. Two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one of which was ejected from the vehicle. One of the […]
UPDATE: APD reopens Canyon Drive
UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. According to a social media post by the Amarillo Police Department, the roadway has been reopened and traffic is back to normal. APD encourages drivers to take their time driving around construction. Original story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that they are working an additional accident […]
UPDATE: Silver Alert discontinued, Amarillo woman found
UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. According to an alert from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, the silver alert for the missing Amarillo woman has been discontinued and she has been found safe. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from Texas Alerts, a Silver Alert has been issued on Wednesday […]
Mysterious Pile Of Dirt Looms In The Parking Lot
For the last month or so I have noticed something in the parking lot of the shopping center at 45th and Teckla. A pile of dirt. Not just a small pile of dirt. A very large pile of dirt that is just sitting in the parking lot. This dirt is...
Amarillo Has Too Many Coffee Shops! Actually, It Doesn’t.
I know it seems that every time we see a new building begin in Amarillo, it's a coffee shop that's invading the area. Scooters and Dutch Bros. are the latest to start popping up on what "seems" to be every corner of the city. It's something I hear constantly. "Another...
Amarillo Neighborhoods Mourn Loss of Our Friend Lloyd
On Friday, as I was heading back to work from an appointment at home, I saw an accident at I40 and Georgia at the traffic light. I couldn't go straight to enter I40 as I always do. I couldn't turn left to fill up my gas tank at Market Street....
Parents seek drug dealer in daughter’s death, offer reward: ‘No questions asked’
AMARILLO, Texas - Robert Gilliam said he’s not afraid. He knows it’s dangerous. But he said the situation is worth the risk because it’s a problem not only affecting his family, but the entire country. The 53-year-old and his wife, Karletha,— who both live in Amarillo, Texas,—...
Jaw-dropping Complaints About Restaurants In Amarillo And Canyon
We live in a world where life is busy and we have a tendency to grab and go when it comes to meals. We tend to gravitate to the nearest fast food restaurant. Well, that might not be the fastest anymore. Recently we talked about Got Donuts in Canyon and...
Another Hit and Run In Amarillo
A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
APD Responds to Accidents on I-27
The Amarillo Police Department released statements today about accidents on both northbound and southbound Canyon Drive. The first statement, released at 11:25 am, reads:. Responders are at the scene of a crash on northbound Canyon Drive just north of the Washington Street bridge. One vehicle has rolled and all northbound traffic is be moved off the highway. Please avoid the area or expect delays while this investigation is ongoing.
Randall County officials found missing woman
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials has found the woman who was reported missing. 70-year-old Susan Elaine Giles has been found and is safe.
ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ASARCO’s official notice of shutting down the plant was sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, detailing the number of laid off employees. A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is indefinitely shutting down and that employees are affected.
