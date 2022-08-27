ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors

Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
islandernews.com

Election results Certification to happen Thursday

While it seems, the primary election was months ago, the actual certifications of the results will not come until Thursday. September 1. That is when the Elections Canvassing Commission will meet in Tallahassee to the official Certification of the 2022 Primary Election results, who will certify the results of the election for each federal, state, and multicounty office.
islandernews.com

Is Statewide sports betting still possible in FL?

In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide if all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA

NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com

Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Parkland Talk

Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Reassigned Amid Guns Scandal

Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Geyler Castro has been reassigned from her position amid a high-profile guns scandal at the charter school—despite the objections of hundreds of parents who support her. Castro’s reassignment, effective August 31, comes nearly three months after two guns and two ammunition cartridges in her possession...
Narcity USA

6 Things Locals Get Annoyed About When Northerners Visit Florida In Winter, As Told By One

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Florida winters are what locals live for. The baking hot temperatures decrease, the humidity lowers and we can finally get perfect hair days on the usually sweaty beaches for our "we live where you vacation" Instagram posts.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
fau.edu

Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.

Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
