While it seems, the primary election was months ago, the actual certifications of the results will not come until Thursday. September 1. That is when the Elections Canvassing Commission will meet in Tallahassee to the official Certification of the 2022 Primary Election results, who will certify the results of the election for each federal, state, and multicounty office.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO