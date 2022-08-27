Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors
Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
DeSantis says Crist running mate ‘protected’ Miami child abuser; Crist camp says ‘It’s a lie’
At an event in Fort Pierce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his election opponent had chosen a Miami teacher's union leader who "protected" a child abuser as his running mate. The Crist campaign responded, calling the claim a lie.
Click10.com
New Broward school board faces state’s ‘immediate action’ order over grand jury’s red flags
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointees to the Broward County School Board, were sworn into office Tuesday, they voted for one of their own to serve as the chair of the board and met again on Wednesday. DeSantis’s Republican appointees — Ryan Reiter, Manual Serrano,...
DeSantis election investigation chief told local officials they face 'no fault' for felons voting
Governor's office has ignored questions about the administration's role in verifying voter eligibility.
islandernews.com
Election results Certification to happen Thursday
While it seems, the primary election was months ago, the actual certifications of the results will not come until Thursday. September 1. That is when the Elections Canvassing Commission will meet in Tallahassee to the official Certification of the 2022 Primary Election results, who will certify the results of the election for each federal, state, and multicounty office.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says Democrats are ‘criminalizing and dehumanizing’ Republicans
”If you criticize them, they will claim that you are putting them in danger."
islandernews.com
Is Statewide sports betting still possible in FL?
In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide if all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land.
Charlie Crist's running mate Karla Hernandez: 'Everything is on the ballot this November'
Hernandez described the goals of teaching as a microcosm of the community.
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as race for Florida governor ramps up
The Democratic lawmaker is running against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
islandernews.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cbs12.com
'Illegal and offensive,' Miami-Dade Commissioner arrested for corruption: State Attorney
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, 64, surrendered himself to the county jail after the State Attorney said he used his government position to acquire $15,000 from a business owner who faced code violations. According to the arrest affidavit, the District 11 Commissioner accepted illegal payments...
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA
NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com
Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Reassigned Amid Guns Scandal
Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Geyler Castro has been reassigned from her position amid a high-profile guns scandal at the charter school—despite the objections of hundreds of parents who support her. Castro’s reassignment, effective August 31, comes nearly three months after two guns and two ammunition cartridges in her possession...
6 Things Locals Get Annoyed About When Northerners Visit Florida In Winter, As Told By One
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Florida winters are what locals live for. The baking hot temperatures decrease, the humidity lowers and we can finally get perfect hair days on the usually sweaty beaches for our "we live where you vacation" Instagram posts.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mark Glass as Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the approval of Mark Glass as Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Glass has been serving as the Acting Commissioner since May 1, 2022. “As Acting Commissioner, Mark has led the brave men and women of the...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Wild Fork Opens 10th South Florida Store
Wild Fork’s national expansion has been in areas that are adjacent to distribution centers
fau.edu
Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.
Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
Comments / 4