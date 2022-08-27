ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
DoingItLocal

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Daily News

Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk

A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
QUEENS, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas

Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen loses arm after being struck by a train in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy lost his arm after he was struck by a subway train Monday morning in Queens, police said. The incident occurred at the 74th Street and Broadway stop in Jackson Heights at 10:24 a.m. The northbound R train was pulling away from the station when the teen was hit, according […]
QUEENS, NY

