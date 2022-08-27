Read full article on original website
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
Woman Beaten and Kicked Until She Was Knocked Out in Brooklyn Robbery
BROOKLYN, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted...
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING
#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
Group of at least 9 males wanted for robbing 19-year-old at knifepoint in the BX
Police are looking for a group of people seen on surveillance video robbing a 19-year-old man at knifepoint in the Bronx Tuesday morning.
2 NYPD officer taken to hospital after firing shots at gunman in the Bronx
Police say the two NYPD officers returned fire after a suspect with a gun fired one shot at them around 5:25 p.m. on East 166th Street and Third Avenue in the Morrisania section.
Woman fatally shot in head on sidewalk by Union Square
A woman was fatally shot in the head about a block from Union Square early Thursday morning. The woman was shot at E. 14th Street and Irving Place in Gramercy just after 5 a.m.
Another human leg seeming to belong to a child found at NYC DEP facility
A second leg, which appears to be from a child or a newborn, was found at the water pollution control plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point around midnight.
26-year-old woman arrested in Queens hit-and-run crash that killed disabled man
Kiani Phoenix was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a disabled man in Queens.
Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk
A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
Man pushes woman, 68, down Queens subway staircase in unprovoked attack
The victim was leaving the station just after 9:30 a.m. when a man came up and pushed her down a staircase, according to police, who said the attack was entirely unprovoked.
NBC New York
‘She's Bleeding!' NYC Subway Victim's TikTok Goes Viral After 3rd Unprovoked Attack in Days
Frustrated New York City straphangers are sounding off after yet another unprovoked case of subway violence, the third in the transit system this week, according to police, left a good Samaritan slashed in the face -- and one victim's TikTok recounting of her experience is resonating strongly with hundreds of thousands of them.
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for shooting at Freeport police
David Serrant, 23, is a suspected Crips gang member.
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nassau gas station robberies
According to detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 a.m.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas
Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
Teen loses arm after being struck by a train in Queens: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy lost his arm after he was struck by a subway train Monday morning in Queens, police said. The incident occurred at the 74th Street and Broadway stop in Jackson Heights at 10:24 a.m. The northbound R train was pulling away from the station when the teen was hit, according […]
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery at Bronx bus stop
The NYPD is searching for a man accused of attempted robbery at a Bronx bus stop on Aug. 11.
Alert Center: 2 teenagers struck by van in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
Police say two teenagers were struck by a van on Sunday in Brooklyn. One of those teenagers is currently in critical condition.
Police: Boy’s arm severed, found on tracks of Queens subway station
Police are reviewing surveillance video to find out exactly what happened, but they say they found the boy with his arm amputated on the tracks.
