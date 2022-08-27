ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

“ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue Indiana over new abortion restrictions”: Shari Rudavsky of The Indianapolis Star has this report. “After Dobbs: History, Tradition, and the Uncertain Future of a Nationwide Abortion Ban.” Law professor Aaron Tang has posted this article at SSRN. “Orrick gets no reprieve from 9th Circuit...
INDIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 08.29.22

* New York just made it a lot harder to be a DEVO fan if you’re under the age of 21. [Insider]. * Until there are $9: AOC pushes Biden to keep his word on student loan forgiveness. [Business Insider]. * New York deploys an interesting method of reparations....
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
abovethelaw.com

A Short Defense Of Jones Day

I worked at Jones Day for 20 years, 17 as a partner. I was perfectly happy there. In 2009, I was offered an in-house job that I couldn’t resist, and I left the joint on good terms. I don’t think I’ve mentioned Jones Day in writing since, in what is now approaching 700 columns here at Above the Law. But it’s time to break my silence: The New York Times went overboard with its criticism this week.
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Amy Wax Is Back And Ready To Blame Women For Ruining Universities

When you’re in a hole, keep digging. Penn Law’s Amy Wax spent years spouting unfounded racist stuff and claiming it’s “academic freedom” to cite Wikipedia for evidence of racial differences in intelligence. But since the school wouldn’t challenge her tenure over that, she began slurring the achievements of Black students and saying the U.S. was better off with fewer Asian-Americans. That finally got the school to look into maybe moving on without this ulcer on its academic reputation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy