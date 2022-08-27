Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
“ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue Indiana over new abortion restrictions”: Shari Rudavsky of The Indianapolis Star has this report. “After Dobbs: History, Tradition, and the Uncertain Future of a Nationwide Abortion Ban.” Law professor Aaron Tang has posted this article at SSRN. “Orrick gets no reprieve from 9th Circuit...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks in September
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending checks out. Residents of Hawaii and Illinois are set to get refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 08.29.22
* New York just made it a lot harder to be a DEVO fan if you’re under the age of 21. [Insider]. * Until there are $9: AOC pushes Biden to keep his word on student loan forgiveness. [Business Insider]. * New York deploys an interesting method of reparations....
abovethelaw.com
A Short Defense Of Jones Day
I worked at Jones Day for 20 years, 17 as a partner. I was perfectly happy there. In 2009, I was offered an in-house job that I couldn’t resist, and I left the joint on good terms. I don’t think I’ve mentioned Jones Day in writing since, in what is now approaching 700 columns here at Above the Law. But it’s time to break my silence: The New York Times went overboard with its criticism this week.
abovethelaw.com
Amy Wax Is Back And Ready To Blame Women For Ruining Universities
When you’re in a hole, keep digging. Penn Law’s Amy Wax spent years spouting unfounded racist stuff and claiming it’s “academic freedom” to cite Wikipedia for evidence of racial differences in intelligence. But since the school wouldn’t challenge her tenure over that, she began slurring the achievements of Black students and saying the U.S. was better off with fewer Asian-Americans. That finally got the school to look into maybe moving on without this ulcer on its academic reputation.
