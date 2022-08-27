Sometime during the week of September 5th, Tipton Road will be closed from Charles Avenue to Munford Ave, SR-206. This work is for sewer system rehabilitation and could take several weeks for completion. The road will close each day at 8:00 am and will reopen by 8:00 pm. At this time, the road is scheduled to be open on weekends.

MUNFORD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO