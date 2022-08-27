ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay, AR

Comments / 0

Related
thegazebogazette.com

Lady Pirates Outlast Picayune in Four Sets

What seemed to be an easy first two sets against rival opponent; Picayune, turned into a nail-biter victory at the end for the Pass Christian High Lady Pirates volleyball team on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Lady Pirates (5-7) won the first two sets: 25-13 & 25-17, but lost the third to the Lady Maroon Tide 24-26 and edged their opponent 25-23 in the final game.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
actionnews5.com

Tiger basketball adds another transfer for 2022-2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team has another transfer player, Demaria Franklin a shooting guard from The University of Illinois-Chicago. Franklin, a 6′3,″ 200 pounds, averaged almost 18 points a game last season for the Flames in earning all horizon league honors. He shot...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents. Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors. The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Bay, AR
Gulfport, MS
Sports
City
Meridian, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
Local
Mississippi Football
Gulfport, MS
Education
styleblueprint.com

9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals

What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
LONG BEACH, MS
memphismagazine.com

Rebirth of the Wolf

When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
MEMPHIS, TN
thegazebogazette.com

Carnival Association of Long Beach Announces 2023 Mardi Gras Royalty

Last week, the Carnival Association of Long Beach (CALB) announces the Royal Candidates for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Michael Levens and Jenny Levens will reign as King Scott 63rd and Queen Rosalie 2023. Jenny is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, graduating from the University of Southern...
LONG BEACH, MS
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
thegazebogazette.com

USM Management Students Excel at Business Simulation

Students completing management capstone courses in The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Leadership consistently rank in the top 100 worldwide in the Business Strategy Game. In fact, they often rank in the top 20. Comparative metrics in the game include various firm performance outcomes such as earnings per...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Gail Keenan Art Center at CES to Present Conversations in Clay

The Gail Keenan Art Center at Coast Episcopal School (CES) is excited to announce Conversations in Clay, a group show featuring the work of some of the Gulf Coast’s most dynamic ceramic artists. Conversations in Clay will be on view September 9 to October 7, 2022. The show will...
LONG BEACH, MS
munford.com

Tipton Road Closure for Road Work – Detour information.. Read more..

Sometime during the week of September 5th, Tipton Road will be closed from Charles Avenue to Munford Ave, SR-206. This work is for sewer system rehabilitation and could take several weeks for completion. The road will close each day at 8:00 am and will reopen by 8:00 pm. At this time, the road is scheduled to be open on weekends.
MUNFORD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hurricanes#High School Football#Victorious#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tigers
actionnews5.com

Big developments coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
MILLINGTON, TN
Kait 8

Man arrested following discovery of runaway kid in home

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Osceola police said a runaway kid was being held inside a home. According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers searched a home on the 400-block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid. The search warrant indicated the kid was being held by 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.
OSCEOLA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Kait 8

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Interstate 5-55, north of Bay, are shut down following a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, one vehicle caught fire due to the crash. No injuries have been reported so far. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until further...
BAY, AR
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing family dog in front of 9-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing aggravated animal cruelty charges among others after killing a 9-year-old’s dog in front of her. Police said Colby Pugh was walking down the street in the 1600 block of National St. on May 16, 2022 when he intentionally killed a dog without justification while a child […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy