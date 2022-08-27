Read full article on original website
Lady Pirates Outlast Picayune in Four Sets
What seemed to be an easy first two sets against rival opponent; Picayune, turned into a nail-biter victory at the end for the Pass Christian High Lady Pirates volleyball team on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Lady Pirates (5-7) won the first two sets: 25-13 & 25-17, but lost the third to the Lady Maroon Tide 24-26 and edged their opponent 25-23 in the final game.
How to Watch: Mississippi State Football Faces Memphis (09/03/2022)
How to tune in and what to know as Mississippi State football prepares to take on the Memphis Tigers.
Tiger basketball adds another transfer for 2022-2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team has another transfer player, Demaria Franklin a shooting guard from The University of Illinois-Chicago. Franklin, a 6′3,″ 200 pounds, averaged almost 18 points a game last season for the Flames in earning all horizon league honors. He shot...
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents. Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors. The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota...
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
Carnival Association of Long Beach Announces 2023 Mardi Gras Royalty
Last week, the Carnival Association of Long Beach (CALB) announces the Royal Candidates for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Michael Levens and Jenny Levens will reign as King Scott 63rd and Queen Rosalie 2023. Jenny is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, graduating from the University of Southern...
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
Casting call goes out for ‘Young Rock’ as sitcom set to be filmed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to be a part of a prime-time TV sitcom? A casting company is seeking background actors in Memphis for the NBC sitcom “Young Rock.” On Location Casting is looking for extras and a male to play a stand-in for The Rock. Premiering its third season in November, the sitcom […]
USM Management Students Excel at Business Simulation
Students completing management capstone courses in The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Leadership consistently rank in the top 100 worldwide in the Business Strategy Game. In fact, they often rank in the top 20. Comparative metrics in the game include various firm performance outcomes such as earnings per...
Gail Keenan Art Center at CES to Present Conversations in Clay
The Gail Keenan Art Center at Coast Episcopal School (CES) is excited to announce Conversations in Clay, a group show featuring the work of some of the Gulf Coast’s most dynamic ceramic artists. Conversations in Clay will be on view September 9 to October 7, 2022. The show will...
Tipton Road Closure for Road Work – Detour information.. Read more..
Sometime during the week of September 5th, Tipton Road will be closed from Charles Avenue to Munford Ave, SR-206. This work is for sewer system rehabilitation and could take several weeks for completion. The road will close each day at 8:00 am and will reopen by 8:00 pm. At this time, the road is scheduled to be open on weekends.
Big developments coming to Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
Man arrested following discovery of runaway kid in home
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Osceola police said a runaway kid was being held inside a home. According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers searched a home on the 400-block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid. The search warrant indicated the kid was being held by 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.
Memphis singer charged for attempted murder in Cordova
A woman says it was her friend’s quick thinking to record what may have led to the arrest of Memphis singer Stefanie Bolton for alleged attempted murder. Apple Maps says the drive from the Hotworx in Cordova to the Appling Farms police station is less than 5 miles. One...
4-year-old boy at center of Arkansas Amber Alert found safe, officials say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Law enforcement in Arkansas had issued an Amber Alert for a child whose mother had allegedly threatened to harm the child. The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson sometime Monday afternoon, a release said. A spokesperson for the...
Sheriff Arrests Four Gulfport Suspects on Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling Charges
Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the arrests of Brennan Kyle Moran, Brennan De Juan Moran, Chance Blackmon and Ashton Moran; who all reside in Gulfport, was made for felony count each on Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on August 30, 2022 at approximately 2:00...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Interstate 5-55, north of Bay, are shut down following a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, one vehicle caught fire due to the crash. No injuries have been reported so far. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until further...
Memphis man charged with killing family dog in front of 9-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing aggravated animal cruelty charges among others after killing a 9-year-old’s dog in front of her. Police said Colby Pugh was walking down the street in the 1600 block of National St. on May 16, 2022 when he intentionally killed a dog without justification while a child […]
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening. Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on...
