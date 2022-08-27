Netflix has revealed the second installment of its two-picture deal with Lindsay Lohan, announcing on Thursday the actress will star in the romantic comedy “Irish Wish.” In the film, Lohan will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life. After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants. “Irish Wish” will be the second Netflix-set romantic comedy to star Lohan. The first is “Falling for Christmas,” which is set to debut on the streaming...

