Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Lindsay Lohan to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’

Netflix has revealed the second installment of its two-picture deal with Lindsay Lohan, announcing on Thursday the actress will star in the romantic comedy “Irish Wish.” In the film, Lohan will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life. After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants. “Irish Wish” will be the second Netflix-set romantic comedy to star Lohan. The first is “Falling for Christmas,” which is set to debut on the streaming...
