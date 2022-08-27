Read full article on original website
Girl, 16, suffers 'large' wound after Queens subway thief bites, punches, pulls hair
The NYPD released surveillance images Thursday of the suspect they’re searching for in Monday morning’s attack at the 39th Avenue station in Long Island City.
Police: 13-year-old boy struck by moped that fled the scene
NEW YORK - Police say a 13-year-old boy was struck by a moped in the Bronx and suffered a broken leg. Now, they're searching for the driver responsible and his two passengers. The hit-and-run was reported around 5:30 p.m. on August 18 in Mott Haven. Police said the boy was crossing Brook Avenue at 140th Street when he was hit by the moped that was allegedly traveling against traffic. After the crash, the driver and his passengers -- a woman and little girl -- were seen getting back on the moped and riding off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Queens coach’s truck impounded after identify theft, he says
QUEENS (PIX11) — A beloved football coach of over 50 years is fighting to get his truck back. Gregg Vance, known as Coach Chuck, said his was truck impounded by the city due to too many parking tickets that he says weren’t his. He said he’s the victim of identity theft. Vance’s coaching equipment was […]
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
Police: Trio pulls off 2 armed robberies hours apart on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities allege that three armed men approached two victims and robbed them during separate violent heists hours apart in Port Richmond one day last month. Zai Smith, 24, and his brother, Remy, 22, who both live on Barker Street in West Brighton, and Kelvin Dennis, 22,...
25-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead on East Village Sidewalk
A 25-year-old woman was found shot in the head, possibly by a stranger in black who was wearing a mask, in Manhattan’s East Village early Thursday, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene following the reports of gunfire near East 14th Street and Union Place around 5 a.m. It happened near NYU, but there’s no indication at this point that the victim had a connection to the university.
Group of at least 9 males wanted for robbing 19-year-old at knifepoint in the BX
Police are looking for a group of people seen on surveillance video robbing a 19-year-old man at knifepoint in the Bronx Tuesday morning.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Woman charged with murder for striking man with car has ‘mental problems,’ her lawyer says
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A woman who allegedly drove onto a New York City sidewalk and fatally struck a man sitting in a walker has been charged with murder and other crimes, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Kiani Phoenix, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in the death of 59-year-old Milton Storch, who could not get up from […]
Search on for thief who stole woman's watch in violent robbery in Brooklyn
Authorities say the suspect approached the 42-year-old victim and took her bag containing a Michael Kors watch and kicked her several times, causing her to lose consciousness.
NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects outside Bronx deli
NEW YORK — The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a...
Woman Beaten and Kicked Until She Was Knocked Out in Brooklyn Robbery
BROOKLYN, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted...
‘She's Bleeding!' NYC Subway Victim's TikTok Goes Viral After 3rd Unprovoked Attack in Days
Frustrated New York City straphangers are sounding off after yet another unprovoked case of subway violence, the third in the transit system this week, according to police, left a good Samaritan slashed in the face -- and one victim's TikTok recounting of her experience is resonating strongly with hundreds of thousands of them.
Police arrest alleged driver in Queens hit-and-run that left unintended target dead
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of hitting two people with her car while trying to run over a woman she was fighting with, officials said Monday. Bystander Milton Storch, 59, was killed in the Saturday incident outside a Queens deli. Police busted alleged driver Kiani Phoenix, 26, on charges […]
Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk
A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
Man pushes woman, 68, down Queens subway staircase in unprovoked attack
The victim was leaving the station just after 9:30 a.m. when a man came up and pushed her down a staircase, according to police, who said the attack was entirely unprovoked.
Suspect’s arrest leads to violent clash between cops and civilians in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — NYPD officers clashed with a crowd of civilians Tuesday while arresting a suspect sought in an attempted murder case, according to authorities and a viral video of the incident. Police said several officers were assaulted, including one who sustained a minor head injury, while taking Elvin James, 22, into custody on […]
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
