NEW YORK - Police say a 13-year-old boy was struck by a moped in the Bronx and suffered a broken leg. Now, they're searching for the driver responsible and his two passengers. The hit-and-run was reported around 5:30 p.m. on August 18 in Mott Haven. Police said the boy was crossing Brook Avenue at 140th Street when he was hit by the moped that was allegedly traveling against traffic. After the crash, the driver and his passengers -- a woman and little girl -- were seen getting back on the moped and riding off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO