CBS New York

Police: 13-year-old boy struck by moped that fled the scene

NEW YORK - Police say a 13-year-old boy was struck by a moped in the Bronx and suffered a broken leg. Now, they're searching for the driver responsible and his two passengers. The hit-and-run was reported around 5:30 p.m. on August 18 in Mott Haven. Police said the boy was crossing Brook Avenue at 140th Street when he was hit by the moped that was allegedly traveling against traffic. After the crash, the driver and his passengers -- a woman and little girl -- were seen getting back on the moped and riding off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
PIX11

Queens coach’s truck impounded after identify theft, he says

QUEENS (PIX11) — A beloved football coach of over 50 years is fighting to get his truck back. Gregg Vance, known as Coach Chuck, said his was truck impounded by the city due to too many parking tickets that he says weren’t his. He said he’s the victim of identity theft. Vance’s coaching equipment was […]
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
PIX11

Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
nypressnews.com

25-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead on East Village Sidewalk

A 25-year-old woman was found shot in the head, possibly by a stranger in black who was wearing a mask, in Manhattan’s East Village early Thursday, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene following the reports of gunfire near East 14th Street and Union Place around 5 a.m. It happened near NYU, but there’s no indication at this point that the victim had a connection to the university.
nypressnews.com

NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects outside Bronx deli

NEW YORK — The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a...
Daily News

Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk

A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
fox5ny.com

Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
